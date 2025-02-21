Head of Franchise Strategy
2025-02-21
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a hands-on, strategic leader with franchise system expertise to develop and implement a best-in-class franchise strategy. If you thrive in a global, cross-functional environment and are passionate about customer experience and operational excellence, this is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of Scania's franchise network.
This Is Us
Scania is on a mission to drive the shift to a sustainable transport system. As the market evolves with new technologies and business models, we need a strong franchise framework to ensure our customers receive the premium experience they expect.
This is an opportunity to take a leadership role in shaping the future of Scania's global franchise network. You'll work in a highly dynamic environment, influencing key decisions that drive sustainable business growth. If you're ready to make an impact, we'd love to hear from you!
Job Responsibilities
As Head of Franchise Strategy, you will:
Develop a holistic franchise strategy to ensure network readiness for current and future business needs while adhering to legal, compliance, sustainability, and safety standards.
Design and implement a professional franchise management framework to drive customer satisfaction, efficiency, and profitability.
Define and enforce dealer standards through global and local processes to maintain excellence in service, operations, and brand consistency and ensure adherence to contractual obligations.
Optimize Scania's global footprint to align with future business demands.
Lead and manage cross-functional projects, collaborating with key internal and external stakeholders.
Establish and evolve facility standards, including interiors, signage, tools, and compliance requirements for dealers and distributors.
Support franchisees in enhancing customer experience and business performance through strategic guidance, operational best practices, and internal and external benchmarking and best practice sharing.
Lead a team of franchise managers and coordinate a global network of franchise resources.
Engage with executive management and collaborate across companies within the Traton Group.
Who You Are
We're looking for a leader who is passionate about customer experience and business transformation, with the ability to balance global consistency with local market needs. The ideal candidate will be:
Strategic leader with at least 7 years of experience in franchise or dealer network management, preferably in a global setting.
Strong influencer and relationship-builder, able to lead direct and indirect teams, work across business areas, and engage with external partners.
Charismatic presenter and communicator with proven supervisory, communication, and leadership skills
Strategic thinker who can drive growth and change while ensuring operational excellence.
Customer-focused, with the ability to balance customer experience, sustainable-driven solutions, and business efficiency.
Fluent in English (additional languages are a plus).
Degree holder in a relevant field.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-03-06. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Crystal Sequin, Head of S&M Strategy and Way Office, Position, crystal.sequin@scania.com
.
