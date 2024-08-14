Head of Forecasting, Planning & Customer Order Management
2024-08-14
ValueOne is looking for a Head of Forecasting, Planning & Customer Order Management for a consultant assignment at our customer's premises north of Stockholm. The assignment must be filled as soon as possible and lasts for about six months.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing, and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As the Head of Forecasting, Planning & Customer Order Management your primary responsibility will be to manage and optimize the forecasting, planning, and order management processes. This involves participating in the S&OP (Sales & Operations Planning) process to create and manage the Master Production Schedule, monitoring and updating forecasts for accessories, and analyzing data to optimize production planning. You will also ensure that customer orders are managed efficiently, from registration to delivery, while maintaining high levels of customer satisfaction. Additionally, you will lead a team, ensuring they are well-trained and compliant, and work collaboratively with other functions to drive continuous improvements across the supply chain.
Experience and competencies
We are looking for a candidate with a Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Operations, Business Administration, or a related field, although a Master's degree is advantageous. You should have at least 7-10 years of experience in forecasting, planning, and order management, preferably within a manufacturing environment. Leadership experience is crucial, as you will be responsible for developing and guiding your team to success. We expect you to be fluent in English and Swedish in oral and writing. The role demands strong analytical skills, with the ability to interpret data and optimize complex processes. Experience in using IT systems for planning and order management is essential. You should also have a proven track record of driving continuous improvement initiatives and possess excellent communication skills for effective collaboration across departments.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Feel free to contact Frank Hemgren at +46 70 748 18 91 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position. Please note that to apply for this position you need to be an EU citizen or have a valid Swedish working permit.
