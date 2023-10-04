Head of Finance to Acoem
Acoem is committing to helping organizations and public authorities find the right balance between progress and preservation - safeguarding businesses and assets, and maximizing opportunities while conserving the planet's resources. Acoem delivers unrivaled, interoperable AI-powered sensors and ecosystems that empower its customers to make enlightened decisions based on accurate and timely information.
With headquartered in Limonest, France, Acoem is composed of 900+ employees work across 27 offices, 6 manufacturing facilities and 4 R&D centers in 11 countries to provide trusted, holistic data solutions for customers worldwide. Over several decades, Acoem has formed close working relationships with academia, industry and our 200+ distributors around the world.
Before Acoem was established, there were individual data, engineering and science-driven businesses that shared common values and goals - to empower customers to make more informed decisions for the environment and for their machinery. Coming together to form Acoem in 2011 the 12 legacy brands developed reputations for excellence in their respective fields, trusted by governments, industry and academia around the world. Acoem is proud of the advances made individually and as a united group.
Acoem AB (previously Fixturlaser) is one of this legacy brand and as a key-market leading company has been acquired in 2014. From a mechanical workshop to innovating laser-based shaft alignment, Fixturlaser started its business in the early '80s as Fixturteknik, manufacturing fixtures for the local car industry in Sweden. A
What Acoem offers
Take part in an adventure in a human-sized company, in full digital transformation
Have the opportunity to contribute to a better life, and act for a preserved environment
Evolve in a company with strong growth and an international ambition
Learn continuously through ambitious, strategic and operational projects
Join a passionate team that evolves in a friendly and caring atmosphere
Position Summary
The position of Head of Finance will be based in Gothenburg (Sweden) and will oversee the Finance Department for Acoem AB and will manage a team of 4 persons. This team handles order administration,shipping, invoicing, import and export administration, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll and accounting.
The position will directly report to the Country Manager of Acoem AB and functionally to the Acoem Group Financial Officer based at our HQ in Lyon (France).
The Head of Finance will provide leadership, direction, and supervision of the Finance & Administration and coordinating IT, and HR functions. They will provide recommendations and will work closely with the Group Management Team to develop strategic plans and budgeting. They will be responsible for all financial reporting and taxes. They will effectively communicate with owners, stakeholders, banks, insurance companies,
providers, law firms, key customers and suppliers.
Objectives of this role
Take responsibility for all cash management, insurance programs, budgeting, financial reporting, and help drive the company's financial strategy in relation with the group strategy.
In a context of reorganization and transformation within an international multi-cultural group, develop and implement best practices and tools to ensure a well-controlled yet flexible organization that has strong project coordination, cross-team communications and workflows.
In collaboration with the Country Manager, manage and coordinate all the administrative operations of the subsidiary.
Main responsibilities
Oversees and directs budgeting, forecasting, cash flow, accounting, audit, tax, compensation programs, payroll & benefits, insurance/risk management, and in-house legal issues.
Maintains the integrity of the monthly / quarterly / annual accounting processes, accuracy and reporting in compliance with GAAP. Responsible for the monthly reporting to the Headquarter providing the information on a timely manner and adequate explanations on the financial performance of the company.
Advises of opportunities for improving the company's financial stability, liquidity, and growth.
Responsible for safeguarding the company's assets and internal accounting controls.
Prepares annual financial statements and federal and state corporate income tax returns. Also prepares
other tax returns such as property, sales & use, excise, and other.
Maintains and negotiates with Banks.
Maintains and negotiates Insurance Programs for all Corporate lines of insurance
Education & Experience
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance or related field (MA or MBA preferred).
4 to 5 years' experience in a Big 4 or Tier 2 audit firm.
Professional accounting designation required (CPA or CMA).
10+ years' experience in a senior financial managerial position.
Experience in working in a manufacturing subsidiary within an International Group, being used to reporting to Headquarter on a monthly basis.
Experience in partnering with an executive team.
Interpersonal skills
Excellent leadership skills with steadfast resolve and personal integrity.
Must display a cohesive ability at interpersonal and communication skills, both verbally and written. Able to engage with staff at all levels of the organization, outside parties, and exercise sound judgment.
Able and willing to work with diverse and international teams and culture.
Ready to travel in and outside Sweden.
OTHER
Start: According to agreement
Location: Gothenburg area.
For questions about the service, please contact the responsible recruiter john@a-hub.se
