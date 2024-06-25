Head of Finance & Governance, Scania IT
2024-06-25
Are you a strategic thinker with a passion for finance and leadership? Our current Head of Finance & Governance is moving to new challenges within Scania, and we are now looking for a financial professional leader to take over. A motivational leader who is capable of inspiring and developing the Finance team to deliver according to our finance strategy - and to be the best partner towards Scania IT.
Area of responsibility
As a member of the IT management team, you stand for stability and control, but you should as well support the transformations where IT is in and challenge the way we do within IT. Trust, efficiency and transformation are three words that motivate you. We expect you to work closely with the business and act as a partner to the Head of Scania IT and the IT management team on all business-related and financial topics. You also ensure the governance, risk, and compliance at Scania IT.
You are also part of ICC (Industrial Controller's Council) team together with head controllers from production, procurement, and logistics, you will report with dotted line to head of industrial control. In this role you are included in Extended CFO management and have an important role as ambassador for Finance Community Strategy.
Your team consists of 8 ambitious business controllers/developers reporting directly to you. You will also be responsible for the governance and software license teams, both led by group managers reporting to you.
The Finance department's main areas of responsibility are:
• Internal reporting, budget and forecasting
• Investment process as well as development of the Scania ITs financial model
• Advising of topics concerning commercial law and cross boarder IT
• Work with service packaging & cost/pricing as well as make or buy - to be able to benchmark for possible sourcing, for large IT investments or for different extended workforce alternatives
• To further develop business management/controlling of IT at Scania to meet a more integrated (and agile) way of working
Your range and contact areas stretch from your own teams to processes and cooperation within Scania, Traton and Volkswagen.
Your profile
You have a University degree or similar base. You have probably worked for some years as a manager within the finance area and with experience from business controlling. As a leader you have a genuine interest and ability to developing and coach people and teams.
We are looking for a person with
• You can see the big picture, you are about vision, rather than just administrative tasks.
• You can create a narrative/story
• You have experience in balancing the interests of central functions vs understanding and meeting IT needs.
• Excellent communication skills (fluent in English)
• Servant leadership
• Passion for Scania's core values and leadership principles
• High integrity
• Commercial outlook and interest/knowledge on IT area
• You inspire changes, drive results, resonate with stakeholders.
We offer
In addition to excellent career and development opportunities we offer a fun and interesting job, together with a skilled and driven team. IT is an essential hub where many exciting things are happening due to digitalization and company transformation. You will find yourself in the middle of where it happens.
If the above sounds like you do not hesitate to apply. We are interviewing continuously.
Need to know more?
Please contact Kristina Gauffin Head of P&C Scania IT, mail: kristina.gauffin@scania.com
or
Dick Lyhammar Director Sales And Services IT, phone: +46709-658695
The recruitment will be paused during the vacation period from mid-July until mid-August. We cannot answer your questions during that period, but please send your application.
