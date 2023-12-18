Head of Enterprise Risk Management
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Göteborg
, Borås
, Falköping
, Götene
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Cars - Driving change together
Volvo Cars' continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, we are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. At Volvo Cars, your career is designed around your talents and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
For the right person, an inspiring, and creative workplace awaits. Did you know that every Volvo Cars employee worldwide has the right to our Family Bond, our new all-gender, paid parental leave policy? You'll also enjoy a culture and benefits package that's made us one of the world's most awarded and progressive employers.
By 2025, we aim to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join us on the journey of a lifetime as we create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
What we offer
Volvo Cars is on an exciting journey, redefining the automotive experience by innovating to make people's lives less complicated. We offer you a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make an impact in a company with unique opportunities to grow and make a true difference.
We are searching for a Head of Enterprise Risk Management to lead our Enterprise Risk Management team. The Enterprise Risk Management team is a function located within the Finance organization at Volvo Cars working with overseeing the organization's overall enterprise risk management strategy and framework for identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks that could impact Volvo Cars operations, finances, reputation, and stakeholders. The Head of Enterprise Risk Management plays a critical role in ensuring the organization's long-term sustainability and success by fostering a risk-aware culture and implementing robust risk management practices.
What You'll Do
As Head of Enterprise Risk Management, you will lead a team of risk management professionals in a dynamic environment. You will adapt and prioritize team efforts based on business transformation roadmaps as well as regulatory requirements. You will be responsible for managing and motivating team members on a daily basis, and act proactively to ensure smooth team operations and effective collaboration. A part of the broader GRC universe, ERM team is for example expected to collaborate closely with the Internal Control team and the Internal Audit team. The work includes developing and implementing the organization's ERM framework in alignment with Volvo Cars' strategic objectives. This includes defining and managing the risk management structure and processes for gathering, evaluating, rating, and prioritizing the management of strategic and operational risks. The ERM function is responsible for the definition of tolerance, identify risks, ensure proactive risk mitigation strategies and collaborate with executive management on key strategies. Furthermore, the function is responsible to facilitate and coordinates the organization-wide risk assessments identifying current and emerging risks linked to the organization's business strategy and operations. Also included in the work is to oversee the development and maintenance of business continuity plans to ensure operational resilience during adverse events and to works with leaders to implement and maintain these plans. Within the function's responsibilities is also business responsibility for Volvo Cars' GRC software, working closely together with the Digital team and other relevant stakeholders ensuring existing and expanded use cases and functionality. The Head of Enterprise Risk Management reports to the Head of Governance, Risk & Compliance, and will present the team's results to CFO, Executive Management Team and Audit Committee as needed.
What You'll Bring
From a professional standpoint we are looking for a leader with the following experience and key competences:
Bachelor's degree in engineering, finance, risk management, business administration, or a related field.
In-depth understanding of various risk categories and their impact on an organization's operations and strategic objectives.
Understanding of ISO 31000 and COSO Framework
Proven experience in managing multiple stakeholders and developing and implementing risk management strategies, frameworks, and policies.
Demonstrated leadership and people management skills, with the ability to build and lead a high-performing risk management team.
Effective communication skills, good verbal and written communications, and ability to formulate and communicate risk management matters to senior management.
High integrity and ability to uphold standards of professionalism and confidentiality.
Flexible and able to embrace changes and work proactively in a changing environment.
Self-motivated, self-driven, dynamic, and results-driven and able to prioritize to deliver on commitments with tight deadlines. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "68638-42130647". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Volvo Car Corporation Volvo Car Corporation 031590000 Jobbnummer
8337565