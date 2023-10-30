Head Of Energy Storage Simulations, Evbps
Scania has taken on the mission to lead the shift to sustainable transport solutions. An electrified powertrain is a central part of technology to achieve this but the technology shift also poses major challenges in finding new ways to work and speed up the development with simulations. Since the current head of the group is leaving for new adventures within Scania, YOU now have the opportunity to take part in the exciting and for Scania decisive journey.
Roles and responsibilities
Energy storage simulations - EVBPS, is responsible for structural- and thermal analysis of the propulsion batteries and charging components, working within both VCT Energy Storage and Charging. The group works in close collaboration with design engineers in the teams, performing simulations of the batteries as well as charging components. This also sets the scope for you as a manager to extend your work outside the department, EVB.
You lead and coach the employees in the daily operations and method development in parallel with the work running in the VCT Energy storage. You have an overall understanding of the running projects and are active in supporting the group with the necessary priorities and contributing with a strategic perspective. As part of the cross-functional simulation management network you also work with strategic and operational priorities to enable an efficient simulation environment. The electrification area is growing rapidly and is receiving great attention, hence you are expected to participate and actively contribute in representing electrification both within and outside Scania and Traton.
What we can offer
A dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments. You will be a part of a management team with a collaborative environment and an ambition to improve day by day focusing on our employees, our product and the way we work. You will also be part of VCT Energy storage which gives you the chance to make an impression and influence our working methods both cross-functionally and cross-site. The deliveries from the energy storage simulations group are significant for Scania's future competitiveness since energy storage and its performance will create direct added value for the end customer.
Requirements
You are a leader with a strong interest in leadership combined with great curiosity for new technology.
You want to lead a team that works with multidisciplinary simulations whilst developing new methods for a new technology field.
You enjoy to work cross-functionally within and outside Traton.
You have experience in leadership and work continuously on developing people, product and processes.
You have an interest in leading new technology forward and when the usual working methods does not work you will find new ways that will take us further.
You also have previous experience in at least one of the following areas: FEM- or CFD simulation, development of batteries / high voltage components or Mechanical / Electronics design.
More information
If you are curious on what this role would mean for you or if you have a clear idea of what you would like to do with the group if given the opportunity, please contact Malin Zetterberg, Head of Battery Pack and Module, +46 8 553 52628 or Catharina Tillmark +46 8 553 52854 who is leaving this position for new opportunities
Application
Your application should include a CV, cover letter and copies of any certificates.
Submit your CV, cover letter, and relevant certificates. Since screening and interviews will be done continuously, apply as soon as possible, but no later than 12 November 2023.
