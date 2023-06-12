Head of Electric Propulsion Systems
Heart Aerospace AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-06-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Heart Aerospace AB i Göteborg
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
We are now looking for a leader to join our Electric Propulsion System team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience from propulsion and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
As the Head of Electric Propulsion System, you have broad responsibility for the design, development and certification of the aircraft hybrid-electric propulsion system. You will lead a multi-functional team, covering the Electric Motors and Motor Control including the Thermal Management, the Propeller & Propeller Control, the Turbogenerators incl. Fuel System and the overall Propulsion System integration.
You will be responsible for providing technical leadership of the propulsion system team. As a department leader, you will also assist with organizing and hiring the propulsion systems engineering team.
You will also represent the propulsion systems department at program/technical reviews as well as customer/supplier meetings, ensuring the engineering definition meets all stakeholder requirements. You will also ensure adherence to all engineering processes/standards, and participate in design reviews to meet certification, cost, and schedule goals.
You will report to Head of Engineering and manage a growing team that currently consist of six people. Your place of work will be at our main office located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Education/Experience
- Graduate degree in aerospace, aeronautical similar discipline, or equivalent experience
- At least 15 years experience in an engineering leadership position within an aerospace OEM company environment, including the conceptual and preliminary design phase
- Experience with aircraft (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25) and/or engine (EASA CS-E /FAA Part 33) development programs through the entire design, development & certification lifecycle
- Experience working in an EASA Part 21J Design Organization, or international equivalent
- Broad knowledge of electric or hybrid/electric propulsion system is an advantage
- Proficiency coordinating activities of partners/suppliers
- Working knowledge of systems engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761)
- Working knowledge of airborne hardware & software qualification (DO-254/178) would be beneficial
- Experience working in an aerospace start-up environment is an advantage
Specific Skills/Abilities
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English
- Eagerness to work with others
- Passion for aircraft and to electrify the aviation industry
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Heart Aerospace AB
(org.nr 559150-5721), https://heartaerospace.com/ Arbetsplats
Heart Aerospace Jobbnummer
7872825