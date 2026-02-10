Head of E-commerce
2026-02-10
About Gina Tricot
At Gina Tricot, we love to inspire. Since 1997, we have been offering fashion for women in more than 30 countries. With around 145 stores across five European countries, a growing e-commerce business, and approximately 1,800 dedicated employees, we continue to create new shopping experiences.
Our culture is built on Passion & Commitment, Smartness, Challenge, and Teamwork - values that drive us forward every day. Whether you work at the office, in a store, or in the warehouse, you are part of the same journey, where together we create an inspiring work environment and deliver the latest trends to our customers every day.
We are passionate about spreading joy and creating a wow factor for everyone we meet. Fashion is fun, and our goal is to put a smile on everyone's face.
About the roleAs Head of E-commerce, you hold full commercial and operational responsibility for Gina Tricot's digital sales and on-site customer experience. You own the end-to-end e-commerce performance across platforms and markets, ensuring a highly optimized, inspirational, and conversion-driven online store.
The role combines strong leadership with hands-on commercial ownership. You lead the e-commerce organization, set priorities, secure daily performance, and drive continuous optimization across site experience, merchandising, conversion, and digital execution. Working closely with marketing, buying, tech, and analytics, you ensure that traffic, content, product presentation, and UX work together to deliver profitable and scalable growth.
Responibilities;Own and develop the overall e-commerce performance, results, and on-site commercial strategy
Lead and develop the e-commerce team, ensuring clear ownership, strong collaboration, and efficient ways of working
Own the digital customer journey from landing to checkout and post-purchase experience
Ensure a commercial, inspiring, and technically stable site experience in close collaboration with Tech and UX
Drive web merchandising, including product presentation, categorization, landing pages, campaigns, and inspiration
Monitor daily sales, customer behavior, and performance metrics to identify growth opportunities
Initiate and prioritize improvements within CRO, UX, content, and on-site functionality
Secure correct implementation of campaigns, launches, pricing, and messaging across the site
Collaborate closely with Paid Media, Customer Activation, Influencer, Buying, and Marketing teams to ensure digital alignment
Own and follow up on key KPIs
Work data-driven in close partnership with Analytics, Data, and AI functions to support insight-led decisions
About you
This role suits a commercially driven e-commerce leader who thrives at the intersection of business, customer experience, and execution. You combine strategic perspective with operational sharpness and are confident owning both results and people leadership. You are structured, proactive, and comfortable making fast, data-informed decisions in a high-paced environment.
Several years of experience in a commercially responsible e-commerce role
Proven leadership experience within e-commerce or digital sales organizations
Strong understanding of site management, web merchandising, and digital customer journeys
Solid experience working with e-commerce platforms
Strong sense for digital content, visual presentation, and brand expression
A data-driven mindset with experience working against KPIs and performance metrics
High collaboration skills and the ability to align across marketing, buying, tech, and customer functions
A pragmatic, prestige-less approach with strong ownership and drive
Gina Tricot offers
At Gina Tricot, every team member has the opportunity to influence, grow, and make a real impact. The culture is fast-paced, collaborative, and forward-thinking, with a strong focus on digital development and customer experience. You will join an organization where innovation, clarity, and teamwork are key drivers in shaping the future of the brand's digital journey.
Location & ApplicationThis is a full-time position based at the office in Borås. Start date is flexible but preferably as soon as possible.
The recruitment process is managed by E-commerce Recruit. For questions about the role, please contact Zophia Karlsson at zophia@ecommercerecruit.se
.
