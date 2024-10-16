Head of Digital Unit
Doctors without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an international medical humanitarian organization determined to bring quality medical care to people in crises around the world, when and where they need regardless of religion, ethnical background or political view. Our fundamental principles are neutrality, impartiality, independence and medical ethics. In Sweden we raise funds, recruit staff, communicate, advocate for change and provide operational services to contribute to saving lives and alleviating suffering in the world. We are around a hundred people working for MSF Sweden at our office at Liljeholmen, Stockholm.
Are you passionate about driving digital transformation and making a real impact? Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) Sweden is looking for a dynamic and visionary Head of Digital Unit to lead our digital journey. In this role, you will be at the forefront of enhancing our digital capabilities, driving growth, and ensuring our digital strategies align with our mission.
The Head of Digital Unit is responsible for driving change and strategic renewal within MSF Sweden by enhancing digital capabilities through the strategic use of digital tools, platforms, technologies, services, and processes. The role involves overseeing the Digital Unit's objectives, managing the budget, people, and ensuring the alignment of digital initiatives with the organization's goals.
Join us if you thrive on leading and inspiring teams to make a meaningful difference!
What you will do:
Elevate Digital Maturity: Boost the digital awareness and capabilities of MSF Sweden.
Strategic Leadership: Lead and manage IT and digital strategies in line with MSF's overall goals.
Team Management: Lead the Digital Unit team, including IT, support, webmasters, and project managers.
Digital Operations: Ensure smooth and efficient digital operations and user support.
Representation: Act as the face of the Digital Unit in both internal and external meetings, locally and internationally.
Who you are:
Have experience working strategic with digital platforms and tools.
Leadership style, Collaborative, Independent, change maker, Able to see the Bigger picture, and Process driven.
Digital Savvy - Strong understanding of digital tools, touchpoints, and how to optimize the usage.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Have a Degree in Computer Science, Data/Information Management, Communication Science, or a related field
A strong commitment to humanitarian principles and values.
Experience with humanitarian, fundraising, or charity organizations is a bonus, but not a requirement.
Tech Skills, proficiency in common IT tools, O365, and Salesforce.
What you will get:
Work in an organisation that really matters and makes a difference
Be part of an engaged team of individuals.
Have real impact on the ways of working
Dive in to, understand and optimize usage of tools
Work Style: Hybrid with 50% overall presence in office
Goal oriented working time (37,5 hours/week is full time)
Vacation: 30 days/year
Full compensation day 1-14 of sick leave
Benefits: Pension, health insurance, life insurance, travel insurance, insurance for work related injuries, wellness contribution (2000 SEK/year) and one wellness hour per week.
A permanent contract
As an employee with MSF Sweden, you are bound by the collective bargaining agreement for non-profit organisations between Fremia and Unionen & Akademikerförbunden.
Apply no later than November 5th with resume and answer the questions on motivation in our recruitment system. We only accept application through our recruitment system. MSF values diversity and is committed to create an inclusive working environment. We are an equal opportunity employer, who welcomes all qualified applications. We encourage you to apply without a photo in your CV and only focus on presenting achievements, skills, and experience relevant to the job. We will be conducting interviews on a rolling basis and position might be filled before the closing date.
We are looking forward to reviewing your application!
Questions regarding the role should be directed to Anna-Sofia Renman or Madeleine Wallgren at Signpost, anna-sofia.renman@signpost.se
, madeleine.wallgren@signpost.se
