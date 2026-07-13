Head of Digital Services
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla datajobb i Eskilstuna
2026-07-13
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Job Title: Head of Digital Services
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Our world is a world of change.
Our organization is based on people and great teamwork. We are a truly global company, we rely on diversity and together we create a workplace that brings the best out of everyone.
Here at Volvo CE we are driven by the idea that through imagination, hard work and technological innovation we will lead the way towards developing a world that is cleaner, smarter and more connected.
We believe in a sustainable future and with the global construction industry as our arena, we work together with our customers to turn this belief into reality for people everywhere. That is our purpose, and we live and breathe it, every day. With that, we are "Building Tomorrow"!
Do you want to be a part of building the world we want to live in?
Right now we are re-aligning and re-organizing the way we lead and work with Digital across the Volvo Group and Volvo CE. Therefore, we are re-shaping the leadership team for Digital at Volvo CE and are looking for a Head of Digital Services to lead our teams in this transformation and to secure critical business outcomes for Volvo CE.
You would be a member of the Volvo CE Digital Leadership team and a central part in leading, shaping and delivering business value from digital. You are an enabler who actively contributes by influencing and collaborating with others. Your team is global and spread across many countries where Volvo CE operates, your network with business stakeholders at Volvo CE and other group companies and colleagues in the Volvo Group digital community is extensive.
In this position, you will have the responsibility for:
Driving adoption of digital products across Volvo CE in the Digital Services domain
Securing value realization of prioritized digital outcomes by working closely with business stakeholders and prioritizing business requests across value flows
Be thought leader on how to leverage digital to take business & operations to the next level of performance
Act as catalyst for digital and business reimagination
Retaining and further developing great relationships with our internal network of employees working with Digital and IT across the Volvo Group as they interact with Volvo CE
Lead a team of highly competent employees, secure good pre-requisites for them to deliver and develop business value as well as to grow themselves - individually and as a team
Creating a working environment focused on cross functionality, inclusion, value creation and innovation
Developing stronger working relationships with our cross functional teams impacting the digital interaction with Volvo CE
You will also be involved in business forums to secure business understanding and priorities as well as represent Volvo CE in group governance forums
Your domain of digital product adoption and outcome includes, but is not limited to Customer & Partner Digital Channels, Operator Services, Uptime Services, Site Services, Machine Optimization
To succeed, we anticipate the following competence and mindset:
Deep business domain & digital technology expertise
Proactive and deep collaboration with Volvo CE business functions, digital functions and the Digital community across Volvo Group
10 years+ of experience of leading within Digital & IT in a large, global and complex context
You have failed and overcome difficulties and learned from mistakes
You have experience from driving change in a global environment with changing and ambiguous conditions
You have demonstrated the ability to influence others by building trustful relationships
You can attract, develop and support talents
You have demonstrated a growth and learning mindset in yourself and supporting it in others
You are willing and ready to explore and own work outside a traditional job description box
Who are you?
We don't know yet, do we?
Our values are Trust, Passion, Change, Performance and Customer Success, and if they light your inner fire, you might be the next player in our great team! In preparation for a discussion, we would appreciate if you consider the following questions in your application/cover letter:
What is the bravest decision you have taken in the last 6 months?
Describe your most successful collaboration the last year.
Describe a failure you faced in the last 6 months and what you learned from it.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application! Please submit it no later than July 27
Applications are reviewed continuously, and the role may be filled before the closing date. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Bolindervägen 5 (visa karta
)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Contruction Equipment Jobbnummer
10001188