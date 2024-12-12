Head of Design Surface Sensors Solutions
Saab AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
At Saab, we are looking for world class leaders who bring out the best in our employees. As Head of Surface Sensor Design you will have a strong influence on the development and improvement of our high tech portfolio at Surface Sensor Solutions.
Surface Sensor Design works within many disciplines and thru out the life cycle of our products.
Surface Sensor Design is responsible for deliver in time and at agreed cost to our projects, as well as meeting our cost reduction targets for development and manufacturing. Surface Sensor Design will have around 250 employees in Gothenburg.
Your role
As Head of Surface Sensor Design you will have an important role within the BU, including:
* Develop the Surface Sensor Design organization together with your management team and staff to become an even more efficient and integrated part of the deliveries to our customers
* Communicate status and forecast for deliveries to projects within the BU
* Implement continuous learning throughout the organization
* Secure that the different areas of expertise stay in the technological forefront, thru competence development, recruitment, collaboration with universities etc.
* Coordinate development together with other sites e.g. UK and Finland
All with the main purpose to secure efficient and timely product development, quality and customer satisfaction. You will be a part of the Business Units management team and report to the Head of Surface Sensor Solutions. The management team is a team where every member contributes to the success of the Business Unit by being forward leaning and solution driven.
Your profile
For this role, we are looking for someone who likes to develop and challenge themselves as well as its team members.
We also assume that you have:
* Appropriate professional or postgraduate qualification in a business oriented or technical discipline
* Management experience from design or project management
* Genuine interest in complex technical product development and cooperation across sites
* Communicative, transparent, structured and performance driven ways of working
* Strong drive, collaboration skills, commitment and ability to motivate your employees
* Support Surveillance overall culture program "Together as One"
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you willbe a part
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 23,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_30681". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9057815