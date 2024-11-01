Head of Controlling
Saint-Gobain Sekurit in Eslöv is now looking for a Head of Controlling for the production site. The plant in Eslöv is specialized in laminated sidelights, and the organization works hard to ensure the highest quality for their car-manufacturing customers.
As an employee at Saint-Gobain, you are offered a multicultural and international environment with an open corporate culture. Saint-Gobain places great emphasis on individual development and provides space for everyone's skills and abilities to jointly drive the business forward. As part of an international group, there are great opportunities for a long career-locally, nationally, and internationally
Job Description
As Head of Controlling, you have an important role within the finance department, and you support in the development of the organization. In your role, you work to ensure that financial processes function effectively, and you work together with your team on continuous improvements to identify and implement changes that meet the organization's needs and goals. You are responsible for developing collaborations with both internal and external stakeholders.
Your responsibilities also include business financial reporting, budget and planning processes, financial plans and accounting, various business registers, the invoicing, payment, and inventory process, as well as investment and product calculations. You have two direct reports and are responsible for operational work within the finance department, as well as the financial and administrative systems.
Do you match the profil?Your understanding of finance, combined with your genuine commitment, is what sets you apart. Your ability to communicate and share knowledge within the organization creates invaluable opportunities for financial alignment and understanding across all parts of the business.
Accuracy, meeting quality requirements and standards, and minimizing errors are essential in this position.
You're a person who enjoys working with people and finance and appreciates the challenge that it brings!
We are looking for Someone with:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent education in economics and business administration
At least five years of experience in business administration, accounting, and controlling
Experience working with finance in an industrial company
Proficiency in SAP, Microsoft Office, Excel, PowerPoint, and Word
Fluency in spoken and written English
Service
Full-time, permanent position
Immediate start, as agreed.
LocationEslöv
Contact Information and ApplicationPlease apply with a CV and cover letter.
If you have questions about the application, you are welcome to contact: Recruiter Pernilla of Reis, pernilla@zimmermans.se
Tests may occur in our recruitment processes.
Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email, only through our candidate system.
We look forward to getting to know you!
TimetableWe would like your application as soon as possible, as applications are processed on an ongoing basis.
