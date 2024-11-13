Head Of Content to H&M Group Communications
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Norrtälje
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
As Head of Content you contribute to build the perception and business outcome of the H&M Group by developing and strategically managing the group's proactive content strategy and creation across our own channels for internal and external target groups. You also ensure the development of our channel portfolio.
Communications is a core part of the H&M Group and currently consists of around 50 colleagues, and plays a key role in how our customers, colleagues, media, investors and other stakeholders perceive and engage with us. We are a driving force in building and protecting our brands, whilst telling the story of the journey we are on.
As the Head Of Content your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Contribute to the development of the H&M Group communications strategy.
Responsible for the development of content according to H&M Group's corporate communication plan.
Ensure H&M Group brand identity in content and narrative as well as consistency and quality across all own channels.
Create and maintain channel strategies to ensure clear, transparent and relevant communication.
Enable cross functional collaboration within H&M Group functions and brands related to content creation.
Lead and develop the Content Team.
Responsible for resource planning.
Qualifications
Higher education in communication and/or marketing (or equivalent).
• 5 years working with multichannel content creation.
• 3 years of formal leadership experience.
Advanced experience from developing and implementing brand and content strategies for internal and external target groups.
Advanced experience from developing and follow up on KPIs for multi-channel communication.
Advanced experience from working with data and insights driven communication.
A strategic and experienced communicator and leader with the ability to collaborate smoothly across teams and functions.
Additional Information
This is a permanent, fulltime position based in Marievik, Stockholm, with start date as soon as possible. You will report to our Communications Director, Hendrik Alpen. If you feel your experience and skills are right for this role, please send in your CV in English, no later than 22/11-2024.
We look forward to your application!
Inclusion & Diversity
At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Company Description
H&M Group is a family of brands; H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET and Afound. At H&M Group, our people are the driving force behind our commitment to creating meaningful growth and more sustainable lifestyles. Help us re-imagine fashion and together we will re-shape our industry. Learn more about H&M Group here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9008289