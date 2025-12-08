Head of Communications and Public Affairs
Blykalla AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blykalla AB i Stockholm
, Oskarshamn
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
As Head of Communications and Public Affairs, you and your team will design, shape, and deliver Blykalla's global communications strategy, reinforcing our reputation for innovation, safety, credibility, and positive societal impact.
This role oversees the entire domain of communications: PR, PA, marketing, brand and events. While Blykalla's communications have historically centered on Sweden, we are now scaling our public affairs work outside Sweden. A key part of this role is establishing Blykalla's presence and advocacy strategy in Brussels and Washington, including direct engagement with regulators, congressional staffers, EU officials, and policy institutes.
You will lead and develop a growing communications and public affairs team (currently 2 FTEs + senior executive time on PA), and will have the mandate to build additional capability as Blykalla expands in Europe and the U.S.
You will be based in Stockholm, with international travel expected. You will report directly to the CEO and sit on Blykalla's global management team.
Your core responsibilities
Media Relations & PR:
Proactively cultivate relationships with journalists, editors, analysts, and influencers across energy, technology, business, and policy media, serving as a trusted and responsive point of contact.
Develop and maintain coherent messaging frameworks for all external communications. Draft press materials, statements, Q&As, holding lines, and narrative briefs for routine, sensitive, and high-stakes scenarios.
Prepare executives for interviews, panels, and media engagements through briefing materials, message coaching, and strategic guidance.
Public Affairs & Stakeholder Advocacy:
Develop and execute public affairs strategies that strengthen the case for AMRs and advanced nuclear in Sweden and internationally.
Serve as one of Blykalla's public-facing ambassadors in government settings, energy-industry roundtables, and international forums.
Facilitate productive dialogues with public stakeholders, including ministries, agencies, committees, trade associations, and think tanks.
Build coalitions with industry partners, NGOs, and research institutions to shape policy debates and enable supportive regulatory environments.
Monitor political and regulatory developments and translate implications into actionable internal insights.
Marketing & Events:
Brand Management: Shape and safeguard Blykalla's brand identity, ensuring consistent messaging and visual coherence across all touchpoints.
Content Strategy & Creation: Oversee creation of compelling narratives, thought leadership, and accessible communications that translate complex technical subjects for diverse audiences.
Digital & Social Media: Develop and execute digital and social strategies to reach, inform, and engage global audiences.
Corporate Communications & Events: Ensure message consistency across corporate channels (investor communications, reports, speeches, newsletters) and lead impactful events, conferences, and outreach programs.
To make this possible:
You will set direction for, execute, and continuously refine a global communications plan that advances Blykalla's strategic objectives and reputation.
You will also contribute to:
Issues & crisis management: anticipating, preparing for, and managing reputation risks and public or policy challenges.
Internal communications & employer branding: supporting the People team on culture-building and internal clarity.
Regulatory communication: you will support the Regulatory team on shaping community engagement strategies in regions where Blykalla plans deployments, ensuring transparent, respectful, and constructive dialogue.
Investor relations alignment: ensuring consistent, accurate messaging in collaboration with the Finance team.
Who You Are
You are a strategic communications leader passionate about building narratives that inspire action and trust around complex technologies. You thrive in fast-paced, international environments and can tailor messages for media, policymakers, investors, partners, employees, and local communities.
Experience & Track Record
GENERAL BACKGROUND
Proven success leading communications in high-profile organizations with complex stakeholder landscapes.
Understanding of energy-sector fundamentals and the ability to translate technical concepts for diverse audiences. Nuclear experience is a plus.
Fluent English required; Swedish a strong plus.
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE
10+ years' experience in PR/media relations, public affairs, and/or corporate communications at an international level. We expect exposure to all these fields, with the ability to build a complementary team around you.
Additional preferred experience:
Leading integrated communications strategies in technology, energy, infrastructure, or regulated sectors. Experience with listed companies is a strong plus.
Engaging effectively with senior journalists, government officials, industry leaders, and local community stakeholders.
Public affairs experience in Stockholm, Brussels, and/or Washington, D.C.; experience leading PR and events in the U.S. is a strong plus.
Digital communications, social media strategy, and multi-platform content creation.
Event design and execution-from product launches to policy roundtables and community engagement.
LEADERSHIP & RELATIONSHIPS
Ability to build strong relationships with journalists, policymakers, partners, community representatives, and executive teams.
Demonstrated ability to translate technical complexity into clear, compelling narratives.
Experience leading and developing high-performing communications teams, and in working directly with senior executives and preparing them for high-stakes public or media engagements.
Personal Qualities
You understand the dynamics of public trust-building in high-regulation, safety-critical sectors, and can communicate with clarity and responsibility in sensitive contexts.
You excel at:
Storytelling - turning innovation and mission into narratives that resonate globally.
Strategic Judgment - navigating risk and opportunity in fast-changing public, policy, and media environments.
Public Engagement - driving constructive dialogue with communities and stakeholders.
Influence - earning trust and alignment from senior leaders, partners, and policymakers. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: michaela.berg@blykalla.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blykalla AB
(org.nr 556939-7168)
Sveavägen 32 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9634470