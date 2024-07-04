Head of Cloud Services, IST Group
2024-07-04
Are you ready to lead Cloud operations for the leading Scandinavian Edtech company in its transformation into a global Edtech solution provider?
IST Group is looking for a Head of Cloud Services to spearhead this exciting journey.
About IST Group
IST Group is a renowned Scandinavian Edtech company that is dedicated to transforming education into a global Edtech solution. In the ever-changing world of education technology we are leading the way. Every day, IST's solutions make a difference for millions of people around the world.
Our commitment to innovation and excellence has led to the establishment of IST Cloud, an international department responsible for delivering a private cloud platform for IST's international solutions. We provide cutting-edge cloud computing services designed to empower IST's departments to focus on developing value for users without worrying about underlying infrastructure or hardware resources.
About the Role
As the Head of Cloud Services at IST Group, you will play a pivotal role in managing both the Corporate IT and IST private cloud operations. IST Cloud serves as the backbone for our international solutions, with employees in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Germany.
Responsibilities:
Lead and manage IST Cloud and Corporate IT teams, consisting of 16 skilled employees across Corporate IT, Operations SE/NO, Infrastructure and Platform.
Oversee the development and maintenance of IST's private cloud platform.
Drive innovation and optimization in cloud services, ensuring we meet the needs of IST's international userbase.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align cloud services with the company's strategic goals.
Requirements:
Proven experience in managing larger IT infrastructures and IT operations.
Strong understanding of Infrastructure as a Service (IAAS) and Platform as a Service (PAAS).
Familiarity with cloud technologies such as VMware, Rancher Docker/Kubernetes, Cisco, Linux, Active Directory, PostgreSQL, and Oracle.
Proficiency in Windows, Mac, Active Directory, Office 365, Cisco, and Atlassian suite.
Excellent leadership and team management skills.
Strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Why IST Group
Join a dynamic and visionary company at the forefront of Edtech transformation.Lead a team of professionals in a supportive and collaborative work environment.When it comes to education, we believe that only the best is good enough. Contribute to the growth of a platform serving over 5,000,000 users, 10,000 preschools and schools, and 400 municipalities.Work with cutting-edge cloud technologies and shape the future of Edtech.If you are a passionate and experienced cloud services leader ready to drive innovation in an ambitious Edtech company, we want to hear from you. Be part of our journey as we redefine education on a global scale.
Location
We are looking for the best candidate, but preferred that the candidate will have base at IST HQ in Växjö, Sweden. Alternatively Roskilde, Denmark or Oslo, Norway - in this case travel must be excepted.
Application
To apply the job in TeamTailor, please send your resume and a cover letter including relevant experience and how you can contribute to ISTs success in this role. Welcome to submit your application in Swedish or English, no later than 2024-08-11. Screening of candidates will beongoing, and interviews may start before the application deadline, so please apply already today.
If you have any questions realted to the roleplease contact Mikael Folkesson, mikael.folkesson@ist.com
,or for general questions around the recruitment contact HR@ist.com
.
Background checks will occur in the recruitment process.
Welcome to apply to IST Group to be a part of transforming education for a brighter future. Let's empower learning - together.
