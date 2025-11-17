Head of Business Control and Analysis - Scania Procurement
2025-11-17
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
We are now looking for a Head of Business Control and Analysis with proven leadership and solid financial experience that are willing to take up the challenge and be part of the Scania transformation. In your role you will be part of the Procurement management team headed by CPO John van Rossum and you will have a dotted line to the Head controller for Production, Procurement and Logistics (P,P&L), Peter Palmkvist. You will lead a team of approximately 10 employees in Södertälje.
Role Summary
The mission for the Business Control and Analysis function, SZ, is to provide the procurement management, as well as procurement employees, with support and expertise. It includes monitoring, steering and development of Procurement. This is achieved by ensuring the reporting, forecasting and follow-up of the business in a relevant, qualitative and punctual way. Through accurate and well communicated analyses we support business decisions for the future. An important element is also to guide our procurement co-workers with relevant data for nominations and by monitoring Scania's suppliers' financial status, not only at nomination, but also over time.
Main responsibilities
Lead and coach the Controlling and Analytics team, fostering a culture of collaboration, performance, and continuous improvement.Lead the development within the department in alignment with the Finance 2025 strategy, Scania's transformation journey, and the strategic plan of P, P&L.
Drive and implement initiatives to enhance data quality, reporting efficiency, and decision-making capabilities, leveraging modern technologies such as advanced IT and AI solutions.
Actively take part of the governance and strategic development of the Procurement function and lead the work in setting targets for OPEX, CAPEX and Savings (Economics).
Lead the work and provide management with financial information in all relevant aspects - everything from processes like investments/forecasts/KPIs to ICS and Compliance.
Safeguard that decisions are taken based upon business logic.
Represent Procurement at Corporate Governance Board, ICC (Industrial Controller's Council) and various Executive Board forums.
Drive cross-functional and cross-brand collaboration to deliver financial insights that support strategic procurement decisions.
Who You Are
We are looking for a team player with strong leadership skills and solid financial background. As a person you take responsibility, are structured and have the ability to organize and delegate work to your team even in times when the workload is high. We need someone who can challenge and support the organization and wants to be an active speaking partner in business decisions. You must share the view of "Business Control close to operations" in order to deliver in this position. You have strong communication skills both orally and written.
You have a MSc in Economics and Business Administration or MSc in Industrial engineering with +10 years of relevant work experience preferably within Industrial Operations. You are fluent in English, both spoken and written. A generally good IS/IT competence will benefit your personal efficiency.
This Is Us
We give you the chance to work in an interesting workplace with highly competent business driven employees. We are located in a modern Activity Based Office at Scania Syd and we work with a high degree of flexibility. The department of Business Control and Analysis, SZ is a diverse team with knowledge and experience from many areas of the Scania group. We support each other and share knowledge in order to achieve better results. We strongly believe that diversity of experience and background will lead to a more inspiring workplace with better performance.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-11-27. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
This is a full-time position.
Scania CV AB
