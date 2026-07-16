Head Chef
Restaurang Basta Falun AB / Kockjobb / Västerås Visa alla kockjobb i Västerås
2026-07-16
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Restaurang Basta Falun AB i Västerås
, Uppsala
, Örebro
, Stockholm
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Dream Big - Join Basta New Opening in Västerås! 🍕
About Basta
Basta is more than a restaurant—it's a place where people connect. Inspired by the warmth and spirit of Italy, we bring together great food, genuine hospitality and passionate teams to create memorable experiences for every guest. Whether you're in the kitchen or on the floor, you'll be part of a team that brings energy, personality and pride to everything it does.
Part of Urban Italian Group
Urban Italian Group is one of Europe's fastest-growing hospitality groups, bringing together distinctive restaurant brands, passionate people and memorable guest experiences. As we continue to grow, so do the opportunities for those who want to build their careers with us.
The role
As Head Chef at Basta, you will take full ownership of the kitchen — from building your brigade and setting the culture, to delivering the food quality and consistency that Basta is known for. Working alongside the Culinary Director, you'll shape the kitchen, own the numbers and set the standard from day one.
What you'll be doing
Lead, build and inspire a high-performing kitchen brigade from the ground up.
Maintain and champion outstanding food quality, presentation and consistency at every service.
Own kitchen operations: labour planning, food cost management, GP targets and ordering.
Ensure full compliance with food safety, hygiene and allergen standards.
Drive a training and development culture within your team, nurturing the next generation of talent.
Collaborate closely with the front-of-house team to deliver a seamless guest experience.
Represent the Basta brand and culinary vision with passion and precision.
You'll thrive in this role if you
Have proven experience as a Head Chef or Senior Sous Chef in a quality-led restaurant environment.
Have ideally been part of, or led, a new opening before.
Have a genuine passion for Italian cuisine and a deep understanding of quality ingredients and technique.
Are an experienced leader who brings the best out of people—especially under pressure.
Have strong commercial awareness: food cost, labour, waste and GP are not just numbers to you.
Are hands-on, standards-driven and committed to consistency every single service.
Are excited by the prospect of making your mark in a new city.
Our culture and values
We believe we work with people, not food. Guided by our values of Trust, Inclusion, Passion and Entrepreneurship, we're committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels welcome, valued and empowered to grow.
What do we offer?
Be part of one of Europe's fastest-growing hospitality groups.
Build your career across multiple brands and countries.
Work alongside talented people who genuinely love hospitality.
International career opportunities.
Referral bonus scheme.
Shared accommodation (where applicable).
Friends for life.
Sound like your kind of place?
If you are excited by joining us, we would love to hear from you. Bring your energy, personality and passion for Italian food to Basta.
Urban Italian Group is committed to fair and inclusive recruitment. We welcome applications from people of all backgrounds. If you need a reasonable adjustment at any stage of the selection process, please tell our Talent Acquisition Team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8080260-2103558". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Restaurang Basta Falun AB
(org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Västerås centrum Stora Gatan (visa karta
)
722 15 VASTERAS Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
10004384