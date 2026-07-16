Head Chef

PK Foods AB / Kockjobb / Umeå
2026-07-16


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We are an expanding restaurant chain in Umeå, Sweden, looking for an experienced Head Chef to lead our kitchen operations and deliver high quality Asian cuisine.
Key Responsibilities

• Lead and manage daily kitchen operations
• Develop and standardize menus and recipes
• Maintain high food quality and presentation
• Ensure HACCP and food safety compliance
• Control food cost, inventory, and kitchen budgets
• Train and manage the kitchen team

Requirements
• 15–20 years of professional culinary experience
• Strong expertise in Asian cuisine ( wok, sushi and bowl )
• Experience as Head Chef / Executive Chef
• Proven team leadership and kitchen management skills

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-27
E-post: info@pkfoods.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
PK Foods AB (org.nr 559020-7006)

Jobbnummer
10004360

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