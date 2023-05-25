HE/HA In Store Marketing Manager
2023-05-25
Giir SW Filial/ HS Ad is an one of LG in-house agency holds LG brand advertisement and marketing.
Hiring 2 positions in Home Entertainment and Home Appliance business unit.
The persons who apply should understand trade marketing and shopper marketing with deep knowledge.
The knowledge will be tested during 3 interviews.
Below is the scopes that ISM mananger will be handling
1. Retailer communication
• Communicating and informing about upcoming updates in regards of ISM/ISE
• Keeping an eye out for what competitors are doing to be able to act quickly
• Pitching ideas to further develop and increase our brand awarness on retailer level
2. Vendor communication
• Securing high quality and deadlines being kept through a close communication with several vendors
3. Bidding & negotiation
• Secure that the best price/discount is being received for the highest quality
• Performing bidding processes among several vendors to receive the best ROI for the lowest price
4. ISM updates, roll-out & maintenance
• Arrange yearly plans through ISM Marketing
• Plan, coordinate and execute updates, production and installation within deadlines
• Secure visibility of SKU's & Marketing communication
• Secure customer walk path & path to purchase
• Creating POP & POS
• Maintanance of fixtures
• Fair Management
• ISM Collaboration with partners
5. ISE Staff Management
• Manage PCT Lead / Promoter Manager / Product Specialist and their R&R's
• Create development through out the field staff and secure ROI
6. LG Academy App
• Creating content clendars, structure and focus areas within the app
• Mostly project managing all surrounding elements and those working with the app Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-24
I would like to recieve the application trough email
E-post: nordicar@hsaduk.com
