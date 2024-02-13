HBS Compliance Specialist
Job description
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
Human Biological Samples (HBS) are fundamental to medical research in the discovery, development and implementation of new treatments and diagnostics. HBS are ethically sensitive materials and the collection, handling and access to HBS are subject to strict regulations, principles and ethical guidelines.
The AstraZeneca Biobank maintains a data repository with appropriate human subject protection and industry best practices. The Biobank stores HBS, banked or prospectively collected from geographically diverse populations.
We are now looking for you who would like to join our team on a 12-month assignment and play a pivotal role in this exciting period of development!
Responsibilities
What you'll do
The Compliance specialist (CS) role will co-ordinate projects and assist in delivery under the supervision of the Compliance associate Directors and project leads to ensure collation of all information related to HBS. The post holder will be required to work with the biobank to reconcile the HBS inventory against compliance information to allow decision making on inventory.
In addition, you will:
• Collaborate with the internal teams in locating documentation and reviewing consent for requests related to HBS in AZ.
• Assist in knowledge curation to allow decision making on inventory which maybe in AZ, or third parties. Duties may include handling of HBS during the reconciliation and curation process.
• Work with the HBS C&G team and Biobank leads to ensure that learning from HBS related issues are identified and analysed to enable continuous process improvement.
• Electronically manage HBS retrievals including receipt, tracking, review and approval of requests from internal requestors. Confirm requests against the informed consent, raise requests as the need arises.
• Assist with the resolution of issue and queries relating to HBS within the inventory. Maintain records for HBS stored until it meets final disposal and follow destruction process when initiated.
Deadline: 2024-02-23, selection and interviews will be ongoing. For more information: Please contact Katan Ali, katan.ali@randstad.se
Qualifications
Requirements:
• Project management experience and skills is preferable
• Experience with administrative tools
• Experience in pharmaceuticals, a healthcare related industry or academia/hospital environment related to HBS
• Excellent analytical, written and oral communications skills together with excellent English written and verbal communication skills
• Knowledge and understanding of compliance function, health care regulations, laws, and standards (HBS)
• Excellent analytical, written and oral communications skills.
• Proven team working skills
• Ability to work independently
• High ethical standards, trustworthy, operating with absolute discretion
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies.
From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
