Harmonic Analysis Engineer within the Energy Sector
2025-04-01
Kickstart Your Career in Electrical Power Engineering with Nexer Tech Talent!
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a technology that enables long-distance electricity transmission and the connection of offshore wind farms. By joining our Talent Program, you will get the perfect transition from studies to professional life while working with ground breaking technology.
Your Role as a Project Engineer We are seeking entry-level engineers to join the Harmonic Analysis group at HVDC. This role involves engaging in technical discussions with internal teams, customers, and suppliers, as well as contributing to the international engineering community through participation in conferences and standardization workgroups. You will also be responsible for writing clear and professional technical reports based on your study work. If you have a strong engineering mindset and a willingness to learn, we encourage you to apply!
Your Responsibilities
Participate in project groups responsible for the electrical system design of HVDC converter stations.
Conduct harmonic-related studies (<15 kHz) and compliance measurements during commissioning.
Evaluate harmonic power quality requirements and analyze small-signal stability in the harmonic range.
Propose active or passive mitigation measures such as harmonic filters or dampers when necessary.
Calculate harmonic stresses on HVDC station main circuit equipment and recommend mitigation measures if required.
Develop small tools in Excel, MATLAB, or Python to analyze and process large amounts of data.
Your Background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical or Electronic Engineering or Engineering Physics.
General understanding of electrical power systems and their components.
Ability to model and analyze electrical circuits in the frequency domain, both manually and using simulation tools.
Practical mindset when approaching problem-solving, with the ability to challenge requirements when needed.
Strong communication and report-writing skills.
Experience in MATLAB programming is highly beneficial.
Familiarity with EMT tools like PSCAD is an advantage.
Fluent in spoken and written English, while Swedish is meritorious.
Being a Consultant at Nexer Tech Talent Nexer Tech Talent specializes in giving young tech professionals the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent and work at the client located in Ludvika or Västerås, with start in the summer.
You will be supported by a mentor at the client and a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. We ensure our consultants are well taken care of by offering group activities, lectures, after-work events, and lunch meetings. Upon successful completion of your consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered permanent employment with the client.
Application Does this sound like you? We are reviewing applications continuously, so please submit yours as soon as possible. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Talent Coordinator Agnes Sanne Öhrnell at agnes.sanneohrnell@nexergroup.com
. We look forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. With over 2,500 employees in 15 countries, we have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively for over 35 years.
