Hardware Operations Engineer to evroc
2024-10-31
Do you want to be a key player in evrocs data center operations? We are looking for a driven technician who can install, optimize, and secure evrocs servers to deliver peak performance. Here, you will have the opportunity to grow with the company, work closely with their network and security teams, and contribute to the future of evrocs infrastructure. Are you ready for the challenge?
About evrocAt evroc, we are building a secure, sovereign, and sustainable hyperscale cloud to reimagine the digital future of Europe. By joining our company, you have an exciting opportunity to contribute to the development of next-generation cloud services. We are seeking intellectually curious and highly motivated team members who are ready to embrace the thrilling challenge of building the first European owned hyperscale cloud.As an early member of the evroc technical team, you will ensure that our infrastructure operates smoothly, securely, and efficiently, playing a key role in the foundation of our cloud services. We are looking for a dedicated individual passionate about hardware to support our fleet of servers and grow with evroc as we rapidly expand.
Location: StockholmJob Type: Permanent PositionWhat You'll Tackle
Install, configure and maintain the servers in our data centers and colocation facilities.
Collaborate with the network and security teams to ensure optimal performance and security of the infrastructure.
Troubleshoot and resolve hardware, software and network issues.
Participate in capacity planning and scaling to support business growth.
Travel to various locations as required for on-site installations and configurations. Most travel will be within the Stockholm area with occasional visits to France.
Skills We Value
Typically 3 to 5 years of hands-on experience in a similar role, preferably within a cloud or data center environment.
Strong knowledge of server hardware, operating systems and networking.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Willingness to travel as needed.
Experience with virtualization technologies and cloud platforms is a plus.
evroc offerevroc offer a competitive salary and an equity package to attract the best. Whether it's the cosmopolitan allure of London, the vibrant Stockholm, or the Mediterranean charm of Sophia Antipolis, you're poised for an inspiring work environment and a captivating local culture!
At evroc, diversity is our strength. We champion an inclusive environment where every background - ethnicity, age, gender identity, beliefs, and culture - is celebrated.
Applicants must possess a valid work permit.
Please note that we do not accept applications via email, but if you have any questions, you can contact tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se
