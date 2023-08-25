Hardware Engineer to Alps Alpine!
Do you have knowledge within electronics and hardware of computing systems and an interest for automotive technologies? Are you interested in joining Alps Alpine in developing world class vehicle electronics, establishing new processes and improve existing ones? If so, Alps Alpine has an opening for you!
ABOUT THE POSITION:
As a Hardware Engineer within Electronics for Computing Systems at Alps Alpine, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining hardware development within computing systems, and thus ensuring that the products will meet the standards required by customers. Furthermore, you will be leading engineering activities regarding electronics during each product phase. You will also be responsible for requirement analysis and interfacing between Alps Alpine's development teams and customers regarding hardware related issues. You will be a part of a team consisting of project managers, other hardware engineers and mechanical engineers.
Some of your day-to-day tasks:
Perform hardware releases, including review and release of hardware documentation.
Collect and analyze requirements from customers.
Participate in hardware evaluation events and present results.
Handle questions regarding hardware from customers.
Be responsible for the communication with subcontractors.
Participate in Alps Alpine internal technology workshops.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
A relevant university degree, such as electrical or electronics engineering.
At least 3 years of work experience within hardware and electronics, preferably within the automotive industry.
Fluent in both spoken and written English.
Driving license
In order to be a good fit with Alps Alpine, we think you have a professional approach towards customers and good communication skills. You are a fast learner, eager to learn and develop within the company. You are also flexible and focused on customer satisfaction. Though you work in a team with others you are a good team player with a positive and outgoing mindset and aim to help the team solve their tasks.
ABOUT THE COMPANY:
Alps Alpine is one of the world's premier manufacturers of electronic components for computer, communications and car electronic equipment and is the industry leading manufacturer of high-performance mobile electronics. Alps Alpine, founded in 1948, is the only manufacturer specializing in mobile multimedia, an integrated system approach incorporating digital entertainment, security and navigation products for your mobile entertainment. The Swedish branch is focused on vehicle electronics with products within speakers and sound, infotainment, and radar solutions.
ABOUT THE ASSIGNMENT:
The position is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process takes place through Friday and you will be employed by Alps Alpine.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full time.
Start date: As soon as possible.
Location: Gothenburg.
Point of contact: Marta Laszewska, marta@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly salary.
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as we make continuous selection of candidates, and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
