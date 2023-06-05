Hardware Engineer To Alps Alpine
Would you like to work with the next generation display within APLS Alpine together with their headquarter organization in Japan? Do you have a great interest in display technology and possibly have encountered this through past experience? Now you have the opportunity to be a part of ALPS Alpines vision "Perfecting the Art of Electronics" and work with high-tech premium products together with engaged colleagues in national and international projects! Welcome with your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
ALPS Alpine Europe GmbH - Sweden Filial., one of the world's premier manufacturers of electronic components for computer, communications and car electronic equipment and is the industry leading manufacturer of high-performance mobile electronics.
The team in Gothenburg, Sweden is growing and are now looking for a Hardware Engineer who will be responsible in the area regarding displays. From now on the team will be working with the next generation display together with the headquarter organisation in Japan.
ALPS Alpine offers you:
• To become a vital part of an inspired and supporting team at an international company practicing collegial spirit and teamwork
• Vertical and lateral growth within the organization for excelling employees
• Introduction program and trainings alongside mentorship to provide the best conditions for your career within the company
As a Hardware Engineer you will be responsible for interfacing between ALPS Alpine headquarter and customer, regarding hardware related issues. You will actively participate in CTB and GTB activity from hardware engineering point of view for products within display area. In addition to that you will;
• Handle incoming questions with answers regarding hardware items and negotiation with customers
• Make the requirement analysis of customer requirements
• Perform hardware delivery including review and release of hardware documentation
• Review and update of hardware documents, required by hardware statement of work from customer
• Participation in customer hardware evaluation events and present ALPS Alpine hardware evaluation results, from DVT testing and EMC tests etc
• Participate in ALPS Alpine internal Technology and workshops
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We believe that the ideal candidate to ALPS Apline naturally takes own initiatives and can work independently. You are professional in the way you work and communicate, with willingness to take full ownership in solving issues and show perseverance in the resolution. As a person you are a real team player who always strive to be helpful to your clients and colleagues. You have a strong will to always continue to develop, within your role and the company.
Requirements:
• Degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering
• Previous experience within display technologies and optics both in theoretical and practical field
• Experience from OEM vehicle manufacturer or supplier, preferably within infotainment area
• Knowledge from previous experience with automotive hardware verification specified by TR, such as Climate cycling test and EMC etc.
• Proficient in PC, including Microsoft Word and Excel etc.
• Willingness to travel nationally and internationally, within Europe and Japan
• Fluent in English, both verbal and written
• Driver's license (B)
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
ALPS Alpine, founded in 1948, is the only manufacturer specializing in mobile multimedia, an integrated system approach incorporating digital entertainment, security and navigation products for mobile entertainment. On January 1, 2019, Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and Alpine Electronics, Inc. integrated their businesses and started out afresh as Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. Alps Alpine will steadily bring about synergies by drawing on the two companies' advantages in core devices, system design and software development. Ersättning
