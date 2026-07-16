Hardware Engineer (Electronics)
Assa Abloy AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
, Norrköping
eller i hela Sverige
Create electronics that make secure access simple, reliable and trusted.
As part of our hardware team in Stockholm, you'll design, develop and improve the electronics behind our ARX security solutions. From prototyping and testing to continuous product improvement, you'll help deliver technology that people rely on every day.
The role
As Hardware Engineer, you'll own hardware development activities across the product lifecycle—from electronic design and prototyping through to product maintenance and continuous improvement. You'll have the autonomy to solve technical challenges while working closely with hardware, firmware and product specialists.
This is a hands-on role suited to someone who enjoys taking initiative, collaborating across teams and delivering practical engineering solutions that have a real-world impact.
What you'll work on
Design electronic hardware, including schematics and PCB layouts, for embedded security products.
Develop, build and support prototypes through testing and validation.
Troubleshoot returned products, identify root causes and implement hardware improvements.
Manage component updates and end-of-life replacements to maintain product quality and availability.
Collaborate with hardware, firmware and cross-functional teams to deliver robust technical solutions.
Contribute to continuous improvements across hardware development processes, documentation and product quality.
What will help you succeed
Proven experience in electronic hardware development (typically around five years).
Experience using ECAD tools within a product development environment.
Strong communication skills and a proactive approach with the confidence to work independently and take ownership of technical challenges.
Experience with Altium Designer is an advantage.
Why ASSA ABLOY
At ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions, you'll combine the agility of a close-knit engineering team with the opportunities of a global technology leader. You'll be trusted to take ownership, collaborate across disciplines and contribute to products that make everyday life safer.
Meaningful mission – Develop technology that protects people, workplaces, schools and critical infrastructure every day.
Innovation & scale – Work on embedded electronic products that form part of industry-leading access solutions used around the world.
Autonomy & trust – Take ownership of your work, influence technical solutions and contribute across multiple development teams.
Growth & development – Expand your expertise through hands-on engineering, cross-functional collaboration and long-term career opportunities within ASSA ABLOY.
Work–life balance – Enjoy a hybrid working model and a collaborative Scandinavian culture that values flexibility, trust and sustainable performance.
Ready to help shape the future of secure access?
If you're excited by hands-on hardware development and want to help create products that people trust every day, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply today and become part of a collaborative engineering team that's shaping the future of secure access.
We review applications continuously, so don't wait.
We're committed to building diverse, inclusive teams and encourage applications from all who see themselves thriving here. To make sure your personal data stays protected, we do not review applications sent via email or post. If you have questions about the role or process, contact Léa Rein, Senior Talent Acquisition Business Partner.
Let's create a safer and more open world — together.
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 63,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces – physical and virtual – safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results – not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions – supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Förmansvägen 11 3tr, Stockholm (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Sweden AB Jobbnummer
10004368