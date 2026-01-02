Hardware Developer - Digital Design
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for a Junior Digital Hardware Designer to join our Microwave & Digital Design team in Gothenburg. You will be part of the development of MINI-LINK, a key product within Ericsson's wireless backhaul portfolio.
MINI-LINK is a microwave network node delivering market-leading performance, driven by the rapid evolution of smartphones, IoT, and next-generation mobile networks. Our unit holds full design responsibility for MINI-LINK indoor units as well as outdoor mmWave products. This includes both the development of new hardware and the maintenance of released products.
What you will do:
As a junior digital hardware designer, you will work closely with experienced engineers and gradually take on more responsibility.
Your main tasks will include:
* Contribute to schematic design and PCB development under the guidance of senior engineers.
* Support pre- and post-layout simulations and participate in board and product verification.
* Collaborate with cross-functional teams such as layout, power, mechanical, and thermal design to ensure optimal system performance.
* Participate in hands-on troubleshooting and verification in the lab.
* Use lab equipment such as power supplies, multimeters, oscilloscopes, and spectrum analyzers.
* Bring new ideas and support continuous improvement in a collaborative team environment.
What you will learn and gain:
This role offers strong learning opportunities and hands-on experience in real product development:
* Core digital hardware skills: CPUs, memories (DRAM/Flash), Ethernet switches, clock synthesizers, and related components.
* Signal and power integrity fundamentals: exposure to simulation tools and methods used to identify and resolve SI/PI issues.
* Schematic and PCB design basics: experience with industry-standard design tools and workflows.
* Lab and measurement skills: soldering, measurements, and practical debugging of real hardware.
* Professional growth: increased independence, communication skills, and a strong professional network.
Who we're looking for:
* A junior engineer or recent graduate with a degree in Electrical Engineering, Embedded Systems, or a related field.
* Curious, collaborative, and eager to learn from others while sharing your own insights.
* A problem solver who takes initiative, asks questions, and persists until issues are resolved.
* Motivated to explore new ideas and contribute to a culture of innovation. Ersättning
