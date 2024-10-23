Hardware design engineer
2024-10-23
Do you want to enable the green energy transition and, together with colleagues, build customized embedded control systems to meet our customers' and the world's needs for sustainable, flexible, and secure energy? Then we would like to meet you!
The demand is increasing, and we are now building a new team to work on updates and development of our base design. Therefore, we need to strengthen the team with several new employees in both junior and senior roles. In this role, you will be part of the hardware system solutions department for HVDC control and protection.
We value development potential and attitude as highly as actual experience, so we are interested in getting to know you and understanding what you can contribute. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment where you will be an important team player in delivering our world-class technology!
Your responsibilities
In your role, you will be part of hardware system solutions and responsible for updates and development of base design for control systems.
You will create and maintain base design in the form of electrical circuit diagrams, cabinet layouts, and instructions.
You will work with internal and external requirements and standards.
You will collaborate with colleagues within and outside the team to share and document working methods, principle solutions, and feedback.
Your background
You have a college or university degree in electrical engineering or another relevant field, and you can read and understand various types of electrical circuit diagrams.
You have an interest or experience in hardware design and would like to develop further.
You are problem-solving oriented, meticulous, proactive in solving challenges and you enjoy collaborating and communicating with people in you work
Experience with the Engineering Base drawing tool is an advantage.
Knowledge in the following areas is an advantage: EMC, norms and standards, or experience with switchgear and control systems.
As you will be part of a global business, it is important that you are fluent in English. Knowing Swedish language is meritorious.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time (only to be added for all White collar roles)
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Come to Hitachi Energy and work in a team dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital solutions enable cleaner energy!
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply for this position.
Recruiting Manager Tobias Lundqvist, tobias.lundqvist@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology provider in the energy sector. We have about 38,000 employees in 90 countries. The headquarters is located in Switzerland. We have a long history of power products and an unparalleled installed base. The company serves utility, industry, and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and we also serve new areas such as sustainable transport, smart cities, energy storage, and data centers.
This position is intended to be located at the Ludvika high voltage center. The high voltage center has the ability to handle all aspects of our grid-connected products, components, and associated services. We are about 3,800 people involved in socially beneficial innovation, design, and production for the world's power grids. We handle all aspects of our product life cycles from R&D to aftermarket. Everyone needs energy; this is an industry with an endless future.
