Gymnasielärare i matematik

Our school
Kungsholmens gymnasium/Stockholms Musikgymnasium has about 1,300 students and a little more than 100 employees, of whom 75 are teachers.
We offer the Natural Science programme, the Social Science programme, the Humanities programme, the International Business programme, and Language Introduction. Our vision is Knowledge and Culture for an Active Influence in a Globalized world, and our ambition is to develop students' knowledge and promote their readiness to meet future challenges. We want our students to be able to take responsibility for and influence the future development of society in a sustainable global perspective.
The school offers an exciting environment with its three sections: the International section, the Choir section and the Swedish section. The sections interact with each other within the school. In the International section the language of instruction is English, but we follow the Swedish curriculum. Music is of great importance to our school and the school's Choir classes are an important institution in Stockholm's musical life. In addition, we have an active Student Union with a rich sports life and active student clubs.
Our offer
We are continuously developing our systematic quality work and pedagogical practise. For several years we have developed an organization for our professional development. Our school is characterized by diversity and tolerance, and we are ranked very highly by students in terms of wellbeing. Our students are happy to recommend their school to others.
Our teachers work in teams and our prioritised areas for development are:
• Collaboration that benefits sustainable learning and helps students to overview a larger field of
knowledge and develop an increasingly scientific approach.
• The school is a learning and inclusive organization where the staff learn from each other and the world around us, and share experiences to systematically develop teaching and other activities.
• Internationalisation, leading to learning and students' development towards the school's vision, curriculum goals, and programme goals.
Read more at http://www.kungsholmensgymnasium.stockholm.se,
or search for our name on Instagram or Facebook
Your role
You will be teaching Mathematics in National Programmes and possibly also in Language Introduction.
You will be part of a teaching team in the International Section, where you will also be mentor for a group of students.
You are expected to use our digital learning platform to communicate with students around their learning.
We all work on inclusion and awareness of norms.
Our teachers also work together on their Professional Development within the professional development timeframe.
Your competency and experience
We are looking for a teacher who is qualified to teach Mathematics, with experience from teaching at Upper Secondary level.
Applicant must have a Swedish Teaching Certificate (Lärarlegitimation) from Skolverket for Mathematics. It is beneficial if the license also includes another subject taught in one of our programmes.
You are a person who builds secure working relationships with both students and colleagues in the workplace.
You adapt your teaching to different strategies according to the specific needs of the students and include student feedback in your planning process.
Inclusion and awareness of norms is a natural part of your professional practice.
You are stable and confident in your professional role.
You take initiative but are also able to adapt your communication and organisation of work to support fruitful collaboration with colleagues.
Other
Since both English and Swedish are used in the workplace, you must be well versed in both languages verbally as well as in writing.
Our teachers need to build effective cooperation with teacher colleagues and other professions within the school, to create a progressive learning curve over the three years of Upper Secondary School.
Stockholms Stad works with competence based recruitment aiming at seeing every person's individual professional competency, and avoiding discrimination.
Stockholms stad arbetar med kompetensbaserad rekrytering som syftar till att se till varje persons kompetens och därmed motverka diskriminering.
månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-13
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2024/2083". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholms kommun
(org.nr 212000-0142) Arbetsplats
Stockholms stad, Utbildningsförvaltningen, Kontakt
Peter Park Larsson 08-50838006 Jobbnummer
8643205