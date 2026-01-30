GTM Engineer
Join Velory as a GTM Engineer
We're looking for a GTM Engineer who combines deep product thinking with hands-on technical skills to build the AI-powered infrastructure that fuels our growth. You'll design and ship systems that identify prospects, personalize outreach at scale, and give our revenue teams superpowers.
If you've built things from zero to one, know how to leverage AI tools to move fast, and want to own the technical backbone of a high-performing go-to-market engine, we'd love to meet you.
What You Will Do
Build and maintain AI-powered GTM infrastructure: prospect identification, personalized outreach systems, competitive intelligence, and pipeline analytics.
Design and ship automation workflows using tools like Clay, Zapier, n8n, and custom LLM integrations to multiply the impact of our revenue teams.
Collaborate closely with sales, marketing, and product teams to identify bottlenecks and build solutions that eliminate them.
Own problems, not tickets. You'll spot opportunities others miss and build the tools we didn't know we needed.
Who You Are
Have extensive experience at the intersection of product, growth, and engineering. You understand what great user experiences look like and can build them.
Are fluent in AI-assisted development tools like Cursor, Claude Code, OpenCode, or Copilot, and use them to ship faster than traditional engineers.
Have built end-to-end: from React and TypeScript to GitHub and Cloudflare. You can take an idea to a working prototype in days, not weeks.
Bring a founder's mindset. You've built something from scratch, ideally at an early-stage startup, and know how to prioritize ruthlessly.
Enjoy translating messy business problems into elegant technical solutions.
Have strong user research instincts. You talk to stakeholders, understand their pain, and build what they actually need
You embody our core values
To excel in this role, you should embody Velory's core values and bring a creative, innovative spirit to our team:
Show ownership: Look at the big picture and take the initiative to contribute where needed.
Manage speed: Eliminate obstacles to maintain a high, sustainable pace.
Represent quality: Aim high, sweat the details, and iterate.
Earn trust: Be communicative, transparent, and follow through on commitments.
Deliver wow: Go beyond expectations in a creative and unexpected way.
Required Skills
Previous experience in growth engineering, product management, or technical GTM roles
Proven track record building AI-powered tools and automation systems
Strong proficiency with LLM APIs and prompt engineering
Experience with automation platforms (Clay, Zapier, n8n, or similar)
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
Ability to work independently and drive projects from concept to deployment
Completed higher education corresponding to at least three years of full time studies in computer science, data, engineering, or a related technical field, or equivalent professional experience
Nice to Have
Startup founding or co-founding experience
Background in product management at both startups and larger tech companies
Experience building meeting intelligence tools, sales enablement systems, or revenue operations infrastructure
Familiarity with our stack or similar technologies
Degree in a relevant field, bonus points for sustainability or digital innovation focus
What We Offer
A unique opportunity to shape GTM strategy and infrastructure at a fast-scaling company
A collaborative and inclusive work culture
Flexible work arrangements
Centrally located office in Stockholm
6 weeks paid vacation
ITP1-level pension & private health insurance
Generous wellness allowance
Daily breakfast buffet at the office
Daily team workout with a personal trainer at the office gym
Choose your gear through Velory's own platform
This Is Velory
Velory enables companies to buy and manage their IT in an automated, secure and circular way.
IT Lifecycle Management: streamlining IT workflows from purchase to end of life.
Employee Empowerment: unleashing productivity from the first day to the last
Velory is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
