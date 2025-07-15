Growth Marketer

We are looking for a Growth Marketer to become part of the marketing team in Gothenburg. You can however work remotely from anywhere in Sweden - personality over location. You will combine data-driven thinking with creative experimentation, and support Avinode in scaling more efficiently. In this position, you will merge analytical precision with strategic storytelling to enhance customer acquisition, activation, and retention strategies across digital platforms. You will collaborate with marketing, sales, and product teams to deliver impactful campaigns, refine user journeys, and bring innovative growth projects to fruition, all while faithfully upholding the brand and values.
Responsibilities
Own the growth funnel: Plan and execute performance-based marketing campaigns across digital platforms (paid social, search, SEO, email, landing pages, etc.) with a sharp focus on acquisition, conversion, and upsell.
Test and learn: Launch growth experiments, A/B tests, and iterative optimizations - from copy to creative to channels - and turn insights into action.
Content that converts: Collaborate with content and design teams to create compelling assets across channels that drive measurable outcomes.
Optimize customer journeys: Map, analyze, and enhance the end-to-end customer experience, improving touchpoints for higher engagement and conversion.
Collaborate deeply: Partner with sales, product, and marketing stakeholders to align campaigns with business goals and identify opportunities for expansion and revenue growth.
Track & scale: Use tools and analytics to measure performance, report on KPIs, and continuously improve ROI.
Safeguard the brand: Ensure everything we put out reflects our voice, values, and vision - growing not just fast, but right.
Ideal candidate
BSc in Marketing or equivalent field
3+ years of relevant work experience - growth, perfromance or digital marketing
Strong understanding of growth funnels and performance metrics - CAC, LTV, MQLs and conversion rates are part of your language
Hands-on experience with tools like Google Analytics, Social Channels, Wordpress, Adobe Creative Suite
Data-driven mindset and ability to turn metrics to insights and engage teams accordingly
Excellent communications skills in English
To succeed we expect you to have experience from working in collaborative teams consisting of different stakeholders where communication, adaptation and curiosity is key. Ability to provide and solicit feedback is also of great importance along with a can do attitude.
Why Avinode Group?
We offer you a workplace where we have high engagement and where creativity and curiosity is always much appreciated. Your ideas will be heard.
We have a remote-first work environment.
Our Synergy events bring all Noders across departments together in-person to collaborate on a professional level, as well as have fun which is equally as important.
We're growth-oriented, entrepreneurial, ambitious and will support you to exceed your goals.
So don't see this as any ordinary job; you are joining a force to make change and you are at the Core of this!
About Avinode Group
Avinode Group offers a fully connected suite of essential B2B software to enable Business Aviation professionals through the entire workflow of managing, sourcing, and booking aircraft. Founded in the heart of Sweden in 2002, we support around 2,000 companies globally.
Our essential tools are designed to minimize stress and maximize profit for brokers and operators. The suite includes the world's leading sourcing platform for air charter, making it easy to find aircraft, book trips, and market aircraft globally. Air charter operators and flight departments are provided with a fully cloud-based fleet management system to make flight operations smoother. Our customers can rely on a hassle-free process from quoting to booking and paying with a fully integrated payment solution.
With 150+ Noders spread between Sweden and the US, our flexible and collaborative culture empowers everyone to come forward with new ideas, try them out, make some mistakes, and initiate dialogue. Avinode Group seeks candidates who thrive on exciting assignments and can collaboratively work alongside other intelligent, humorous, and dedicated co-workers. Our roots are firmly planted in our core values, which inspire us daily to exceed expectations.
Avinode Group is owned by CAMP Systems, which is the leading provider of aircraft compliance and health management services to the global business aviation industry.
We are an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or veteran status.
Want more details? Discover the value our essentials bring to our customers every day https://avinodegroup.com/
Employment
This is a consultant assigment for a duration of 12 months with the possibility of extension.
Additional info
Employment type: Full-time, office hours with a flexible schedule
Location: Gothenburg/Remote in Sweden
Contact: Dino Segetalo - dino@oio.se
About OIO
