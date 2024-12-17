Growth Hacker
2024-12-17
We are setting up a dream team to revolutionize backend technology for the rapidly growing Flutter community. Take this unique opportunity to join at the ground level, receive equity in the company, and help scale Serverpod to new heights. Serverpod is a cutting-edge app server for Flutter, founded by a former Google engineer with startup experience and a background on the Flutter team in Silicon Valley.
This position is primarily on-site in our Stockholm office, but we can make exceptions for extraordinary candidates.
You will:
Develop and execute innovative growth strategies to expand Serverpod's reach.
Build and manage marketing campaigns, including paid ads, SEO, and social media.
Organize online and offline events such as conferences and hackathons.
Analyze user data to inform decisions and optimize conversion funnels.
We think that you:
Are creative, data-driven, and passionate about growth.
Have excellent communication and storytelling skills.
Have a proven track record of driving user acquisition or product adoption.
Have expertise in analytics tools like Google Analytics.
Are comfortable working remotely or in person.
Want to build something big.
Bonus if you also:
Have a degree in computer science or similar.
Have experience in the developer tools space or with Flutter/Dart. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Serverpod AB
(org.nr 559337-1213), https://serverpod.dev Arbetsplats
Serverpod Jobbnummer
9065301