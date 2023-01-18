Group Web Manager
2023-01-18
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
We are now looking for our new Group Web Manager, part of the Epiroc Group Brand and Communication team.
Are you passionate about web development and user experience, working in a truly international environment - here is your chance to be involved in Epiroc's web for the future!
Join our team
As our new Group Web Manager you will be a part of the Epiroc Group Brand & Communication team but work on a mission from the Brand & Communication Council. The Council consists of our divisions as well as representation from a sales company and employer branding. In the Brand & Communication team, we are currently 4 members and we're looking forward to welcoming this new role to the team!
Mission
As a Group Web Manager your mission is to continuously develop our website so we meet current and future needs and demands from our stakeholders, based on analytics and market trends. Your responsibility is to gather expectations and business requirements from internal and external stakeholders and translate them into a strategy and action plans to make our web future fit. You will collaborate closely with the Epiroc Marketing Council and be the speaking partner to the technical Web team. In your daily work, collaboration with the divisions will be crucial.
The role
Your main responsibility is to drive the functionality and usability for the global web by using analytics as well as investigating and following up on trends. You will also ensure alignment with ongoing initiatives for e-marketing and e-commerce and assist with testing of new business functionalities to prioritize the need for web development. This role also includes KPI based reporting, actions, and follow-ups.
Other responsibility areas for this role are:
* Process and Application Manager for the Brand & Communication Council's application portfolio
* Setting up structure and routines for Search Engine Marketing in collaboration with Epiroc's divisions
* Setting up structure and routines for Search Engine Optimization in collaboration with Epiroc's divisions
You will support and be an advisor for acquired brands' websites, ensuring that we capture capabilities and functions they may bring to be implemented in our CMS.
An important part of the role is to keep the organization and the users updated on changes, news etc. and have regular trainings and onboarding of new employees being introduced to our CMS.
You will report to Vice President Brand & Communication based in Stockholm.
Your profile
We see that you have minimum 5 years of experience as web manager in a global environment and knowledge and experience from Adobe Experience Manager is meriting.
Our candidate has a track record of global collaboration and enjoys working with teams and individuals across the globe. You have strong project management skills and the ability to translate requirements into actions. As a person you are a natural networker and highly communicative with an intuitive skill to explain complicated matters in an easy way, getting people onboard and engaged. To be successful in this role you need to be innovative, solution oriented and independent with a sprinkle of stubbornness.
Location and travel
This position is located in Sweden, preferably in Stockholm or Örebro but other locations can be discussed. Occasional travel is required and depending on where the successful candidate will be based.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. We welcome your application by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-02-12.
For questions about the position, please contact hiring manager Karin Cox +46 721 464376 or recruitment specialist Helena Fiedler, helena.fiedler@external.epiroc.com
