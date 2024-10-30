Group Sustainability Manager
Afry AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-10-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
AFRY's strong sustainability commitment is reflected in our mission to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable society, and we have the ambition to be a European leader in sustainable engineering, design and advisory with a global reach.
The Group Sustainability team, part of AFRY Group Strategy & Sustainability, focuses on developing and driving AFRY's sustainability work on a strategic level. We have a forward leaning business focus on our clients and towards investors, we monitor our sustainability progress, engage cross-functionally with other key Group functions and strive to increase sustainability knowledge in the organisation. We engage in strategic arenas such as the Climate Change Conference (COP), provide guidance to the business on strategic themes and drive strategic projects to further leverage AFRY's sustainability ambitions.
Job Description
We are looking for a Group Sustainability Manager to strengthen our Group Sustainability team. You will have the opportunity to drive change and continuous improvements within our sustainability work to drive impact and profitable growth, focusing on the business, the key sectors in which we provide our services and emerging technologies.
In this role, you will be a key player in developing our sustainability ambitions and actions - combining analytical and tactical tasks as well as strategic elements, and driving cross-functional engagements that further improve AFRY's sustainability position in line with our ambitions and strategy.
You will report directly to the Director of Sustainability.
The position is on site at HQ in Solna, Sweden. Full-time employment.
Your key responsibilities will be to:
Own and drive strategic projects and initiatives in connection to the business and Group functions to leverage AFRY's sustainability ambitions in alignment with AFRY's strategy.
Develop AFRY's strategy and governance in relation to key sectors and for prioritised environmental topics (e.g. climate, biodiversity and circularity) and provide necessary training and guidance.
Drive and develop AFRY's Double Materiality process as well as our work with climate related risks and opportunities in line with the CSRD in close collaboration with relevant Group functions.
Participate in external and internal forums to promote AFRY's sustainability work, results and actions to our key stakeholders.
Qualifications
We are looking for a team player who knows how to lead by example and how to empower by a positive attitude. You are passionate and have proven expertise in corporate sustainability and understand how engineering and design plays a role to create a sustainable future. You are structured, proactive and curious to learn, develop and improve your ways of working. Strong communication skills are essential.
To be successful in this role, the person we are looking for has:
Relevant Master degree, preferably within economics, sustainability or engineering.
At least 5 years of professional experience from a similar role.
High level in written and spoken English and Swedish.
Experience from driving materiality assessments. Conducting a Double Materiality Assessment in line with the CSRD is meriting.
Experience from working with climate scenarios and megatrends and from deriving business implications from these.
Knowledge about the evolving regulatory landscape and relevant sustainability reporting frameworks, standards and regulation such as CSRD. It is meriting with experience from working with the EU Taxonomy, the TCFD's recommendations and the upcoming CSDDD.
Proven project management and project portfolio management skills, preferably with experience from working in an international organisation, with multiple stakeholders and in cross-functional environments.
Understanding of how sustainability is managed in a global business environment with diverse offerings and solutions and how to combine long term goals and strategy with "here and now" actions.
It is meriting with knowledge of biodiversity and nature related frameworks and understanding of interconnectedness with climate change.
Additional Information
We will provide you with a position in a company where new idea creation is encouraged, and innovations are taken forward. Our work is demanding, but it is accompanied by freedom - freedom to develop and learn, and to combine professional and private life into a fulfilling match.
We at AFRY want to build a better future and find the best solutions, serving our clients but also the wider society. We are a modern employer strongly driven by our values based on long-term sustainability. We are proud to be one the most popular employers in our sector and know that sustainability, innovation and a willingness to contribute to society are strong reasons for people joining AFRY.
For more information about AFRY's sustainability ambitions, read the Annual and Sustainability report: https://afry.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports
How to apply
Apply by using the link in the job posting and submitting your CV and cover letter by November 19th, 2024.
We refrain from direct contact with staffing and recruitment companies and sellers of additional job advertisements.
Contact
To hear more about this position, please contact:
Morgan Sandlund, Recruitment Partner
Phone: +46 105 056 218
Email: morgan.sandlund@afry.com
Sara Lindstrand, Director of Sustainability
Phone: +46 105 057 770
Email: sara.lindstrand@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Årstaängsvägen 17 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8984671