Group Manager Vechicle Control
2024-05-15
What you will do
We are looking for a Group Manager Vehicle Control with the leadership ability and ambition to bring out the best in people to join the Electrical and Software Architecture department at Volvo Buses.
We believe it is you and your personality that is the most important asset of all. Are you a passionate leader with a coaching approach for developing people, operations, and products? Do you thrive in leading change and have the ability to create a climate based on trust and cross functional teamwork, where everyone is accountable and proud of the products and solutions we deliver to support our customers success? Great, then we could be a match!
JOB DESCRIPTION
Platform Development is a function within Global Bus Technology at Volvo Buses. We are responsible for developing platform solutions within the areas of Electrical & Software Architecture and Chassis & Drivelines.
We are now seeking a Group Manager Vehicle Control within Electrical & Software Architecture who has the drive and passion to contribute to Volvo Buses profitability and who see that the key to success is to develop people and technologies to have products meeting future needs.
This group has a central role in the department with many interfaces to the other groups within Volvo buses as well as within Volvo group, since it is responsible for development of end user functions, systems and components within the platform area. This includes ownership of the platform core ECUs and functions such as vehicle modes. This group secures that we have a stable platform for the other product teams in the department to develop their functions upon.
As a Group Manager in the Electrical & Software Department at Volvo Buses you will have the responsibility to develop the group, technology and the people to support future needs contributing to Volvo Buses profitability. You will report to the Director of Electrical and Software Architecture.
Within your responsibility you will define, communicate and execute strategies and targets for the group and you will be the owner of the technology area. You will be part of delivering technical solutions to concept, industrialization, maintenance as well as advanced engineering projects according to quality, delivery, cost and feature targets. Prioritization and direction setting for short- and long-term activities are part of your day-to-day activities.
Since we are a rather small company, we all work with broad responsibilities and cross-functionally through the entire company, across many different departments, cultures, and competence areas and to manage your future challenges you will need to build a broad network within and outside of the Volvo Group.
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
We at the Electrical & Software Architecture department are purpose driven, inspire each other to teamwork and recognize achievements. We use our curiosity and engagement as energy into our continuous transformation journey, staying relevant in our ever-changing world.
THIS PROBABLY DEFINES YOU
We see that you are business oriented with a clear customer focus, preferably from automotive. You have a technical knowledge within the electrical and electronics area with a university degree in engineering or equivalent. You have previous leader experience with the ability to recruit and develop efficient teams.
We think you are a structured, inclusive, collaborative and a team-oriented leader with a high customer focus. You are curious and continuously searching for new knowledge by promoting continuous learning and improvement.
You have excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. You are open minded, flexible and can easily adapt. You are also driven and able to motivate others to perform at their best. We see you as engaged and innovative.
ARE WE A PERFECT MATCH?
The societies where many of us live would not function without the type of products and services the Volvo Group provides. Like a circulatory system, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment and different, related services are involved in several of the functions that most of us rely on every day.
We want to be there for our customers providing uptime and reliability, all over the world every day. Volvo Buses is leading the biggest technology shift in public transport in decades with our electromobility offer. We work with passion; we trust each other and we embrace change to stay ahead. We make our customers win.
Do you have a passion for electrical and electronics development and would you like to be a part of Volvo Buses next step in advancing our products, then Welcome to our team and Volvo Buses!
Interviews will be held continuously, do not wait to apply. Last application date is 2 nd of June.
CURIOUS, AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL ME!
Malin Sjöberg, Director Electrical & Software Architecture, +46 31 3221613
