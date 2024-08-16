Group Manager Test automation platform
Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2024-08-16
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
What we do
Are you the manager we seek to drive the change in our area? Besides the technical challenges, we are also trimming our agile way of working with a flow oriented landscape and with SAFe as the guiding star.
The Section 'Test Automation Platform' is responsible for test environments for Embedded Software and Systems. The mission of the Section is to 'support the SW factory with test systems that are able to secure the objectives for swift software updates all the way to production. Today the section contains four groups.
We are looking for a group manager who knows embedded systems development and the challenges connected to this. The test systems we build are embedded systems themselves with HW, SW- and simulations of the mechanical HW. They are also built for testing embedded systems, the EE system of the vehicle itself.
Since we support the integration of all systems in the vehicle, this position offers a unique overview and insight into all development within embedded systems at Scania.
The group 'Software Platform' is responsible for the software running in the automated test environments, we develop both Software In the Loop (SIL) as well as the test automation framework.
There is a need to increase both the level of atomization and the capacity in the development of embedded software, and the group is a big contributor towards this.
Since we support the integration of all E/E systems in the vehicle, this position offers a unique overview and insight into all development within embedded systems at Scania. There are many exciting features to improve during the coming years such as autonomous driving, electrification and connectivity. The purpose of this group is to make sure that such functionality could be developed faster and more reliably by us than by our competitors.
Your tasks
• Take the lead in moving the group forward and enabling its capacity to reach our objectives
• Build strong and motivated teams
• As a member of the section management group, help optimizing the flow landscape for the teams with SAFe as the guiding star
• Collaborate with internal customers and fellow development teams within Traton
Your profile
The qualities we are looking for in this Manager position are:
• a background in embedded software development
• a genuine interest in how techniques, processes and methods are integrated to create optimized workflows
• a graduate degree in engineering or equivalent
• the capability to manage a large network with many interfaces and your strength is to identify your contribution to the big picture
• knowledge of English and Swedish both in written and spoken form
• a background in hardware and/or test experience is meritorious
We offer
In addition to career and development opportunities, we can also offer other benefits such as distance working in Sweden, a company car, company performance bonuses, a pension, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, the Scania JobExpress.
Further information
For additional information please contact Fredrik Eklund, Senior Manager, +46 (0)707978006
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 1 September 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8846332