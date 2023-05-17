Group Manager, Sensor Fusion, Safe & Efficient Driving
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Imagine a world with Zero traffic accidents? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach.
Our ambition for Volvo Group 2030 is clear we want to offer transport solutions that are 100% Safe, 100% Fossil-free and 100% more productive. This is a great opportunity for you to be able to drive and lead Volvo Group into this journey.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights.
Within the department of Safe & Efficient Driving and section Vehicle Environment Situation we are now looking for several leading positions.
What will you do?
As the Group Manager of Sensor Fusion, you will lead a team of talented engineers and researchers to design and develop advanced solutions for our products. You will work closely with cross-functional teams across the organization to develop and integrate sensor fusion solutions into our products, and you will have the opportunity to drive innovation and shape the direction of the team. You will also coach and develop the people in the group as well as secure that they have the skills and competences needed for the job.
If you are looking for a challenging and rewarding opportunity to make a difference in the industry, we encourage you to apply!
Who we are looking for?
We believe that to be successful in this position you have a service mindset and passionate about leadership and technology. You have the curiosity and open mind to be able to build teams towards high performance. You have worked with software products in ADAS/AD domain and are looking to take an active part in an ongoing transformation.
The team works in an agile development framework and through a servant coaching leadership you put the teams in the center without losing accountability. You have an ability to develop and motivate individuals and teams. You are goal oriented and can take own initiatives and drive certain actions on your own.
Your leadership will make your team members shine!
Relevant Experience
General Experience of Embedded SW development in vehicles
General experience of ADAS/AD Software stack
Knowledge in SW Development tool chains (including continuous integration / Continuous Delivery)
Applicants shall have a M.Sc. degree in Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Computer Science, Software Engineering or similar.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
Are you interested and want to know more about the position, you are welcome to contact me:
Andreas Roupé, Global Technology Manager - Vehicle Environment Situation linkedin.com/in/andreas-roupé-b7a37818
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
7791080