Group Manager Integration & Verification
2024-08-18
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We are looking for a Group Manager Integration & Verification with the leadership ability and ambition to bring out the best in people to join the Electrical and Software Architecture department.
We believe it is you and your personality that is the most important asset of all. Are you a passionate leader with a coaching approach for developing people, operations, and products? Do you thrive in leading change and have the ability to create a climate that is based on trust with cross functional teamwork where everyone is accountable and proud of the products and solutions, we deliver for our customers success? Then we could be a match.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Platform Development is a function within Global Bus Technology at Volvo Buses. We are responsible for developing platform solutions within the areas of Electrical & Software Architecture and Chassis & Drivelines.
Volvo Buses is now seeking Group Manager Integration & Verification within Electrical & Software Architecture who has the drive and passion to contribute to Volvo Buses profitability and who see that the key to success is to develop people and technologies to have products meeting future needs.
The group is responsible for the delivery of a quality assured Software (SW) Baseline to our customers. One major part of the group's responsibility is SW baseline management and integration planning for all function development at Volvo Buses as well as the function verification in complete vehicles. The group is also responsible for Volvo Buses Electrical Lab with development and maintenance of test rigs. The group has a close collaboration with projects, production, body builders and contributing to support customer issues.
As a Group Manager in the Electrical & Software Department at Volvo Buses you will have the responsibility to develop the group, technology and the people to support future needs contributing to Volvo Buses profitability. Within this responsibility you will need to define, communicate and execute strategies and targets for the group. Prioritization and direction setting for short- and long-term activities are part of your day-to-day activities. You will need to secure good networks within and outside of the Volvo Group.
Since we are a smaller company, we all work with broad responsibilities and cross-functionally through the entire company, across many different departments, cultures, and competence areas. These positions will be no different, coordinating with other development teams and stake holders here at Volvo Buses and within Volvo Group will be important.
In this position you will be part of the Electrical & Software Architecture management team and report to the Director of Electrical & Software Architecture.
THIS IS US, YOUR NEW COLLEAGUES
We at the Electrical & Software Architecture department are purpose driven, inspire each other to teamwork and recognize achievements. We use our curiosity and engagement as energy into our continuous transformation journey, staying relevant in an ever-changing world.
You will be part of the management team for this department consisting of around 120 skilled engineers.
THIS PROBABLY DEFINES YOU
We see that you are business oriented with a clear customer focus, preferably from automotive and more specifically from the verification area. You have a technical knowledge within the electrical area with a university degree in engineering or equivalent. You have previous leader experience with the ability to recruit and develop efficient teams.
We think you are a structured, inclusive, collaborative and a team-oriented leader with a high customer focus. You are curious and continuously searching for new knowledge by promoting continuous learning and improvement.
Specifically for this position it will be important to set and drive the future verification strategy for Volvo Buses which requires knowledge within state of the art integration & verification methods and ways of working.
Knowledge in test environment building, test automation and continuous SW integration & deployment is a merit.
You have excellent communicational skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. You are open minded, flexible and can easily adapt. You are also driven and able to motivate others to perform at their best. We see you as engaged and innovative.
ARE WE A PERFECT MATCH?
Do you have a passion for electrical development and would you like to be a part of Volvo Buses next step in advancing our products, then Welcome to our team and Volvo Buses!
Interviews will be held continuously, do not wait to apply!
CURIOUS, AND HAVE SOME QUESTIONS? CALL ME!
Malin Sjöberg, Director Electrical & Software Architecture, +46 31 3221613 Ersättning
