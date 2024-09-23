Group manager Energy Storage System, Electromobility
2024-09-23
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. The biggest technology shift in public transportation in decades is here, where Electromobility plays a key role on the road to fossil-free transports. Our electric vehicles, based on well-proven technology, are already rolling on the streets in real operations. But we do not stop there, we continue to drive innovation to remain at the forefront of the transformation to more sustainable solutions.
We are looking for a Group Manager Energy Storage System and Platform design at Complete Electric Propulsion System and Platform. Are you a leader with a passion to drive strategies, tactics, and implementations in the Energy Storage System and Platform domain? Do you inspire and bring out the best of your team for technology leadership? Apply now!
What you will do
For the energy storage system area, we're ensuring that the overall system works well with the individual battery packs and that all related legislative requirements and certifications are met. We're responsible for managing the system solutions from complete system level to components and to define and verify corresponding requirements. We are cooperating with the engineering teams to ensure that the systems within the battery back like thermal, electrical/electronics, and mechanical as well as safety systems are well integrated into the complete system. The system engineers at Energy Storage System take a leading role in ensuring that this is happening and you as a Group Manager should coach and lead them. As a Group Manager you're expected to support in defining and ensuring needed resources to meet the agreed tasks.
This is us.
System Complete is responsible for the complete Electromobility system design, verification, and delivery sign-off as well as setting the system architecture. The team contributes to the Electromobility platform design and have Simulation and data analysis as part of the delivery.
We offer a dynamic and fast-paced environment, where inclusion, learning and collaboration is key to success.
The team consists of experienced System engineers, and specialists taking a holistic approach to balance features versus hardware boundaries and other limitations.
The electromobility area is under strong development and expansion, therefore there is potential to shape the organization and define the future strategies.
Who are you?
Your leadership experience and approach will be integral to bring about the cultural change needed for an innovative environment. You're passionate leading teams and strategies around system engineering, have a strong customer orientation and a proven track record of turning good teams into great ones. You have a strategic mindset and diplomatic approach to build long lasting connections.
To make this a success
Group Manager Energy Storage System and Platform design is a challenging senior position with influence on strategical, conceptual, and main deliveries. You will have the chance to make an impact and shape the development process going forward with key leadership in a highly visible role. The key to success is to drive innovation by the ability to actively manage change, balancing and handling multiple and competing priorities within a fast-paced environment. You have the experience to optimize the efficiency of existing processes, way of working and set new structures for internal and external stakeholders.
You enjoy working in a diverse team and have a track record of creating a learning culture for people to grow. Your natural communication-, collaboration skill sets and managerial courage, makes it easy to address people and groups on different levels both inside and outside of the organization.
You will own the system and platform design and product specifications. In addition, you will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategic framework to align the organization's objectives with our technology solutions that enables great products.
Other important competencies for the position:
• M.Sc. in Electrical, Physics, Mechatronics or similar.
• Min. 5 years of experience of Energy storage system development.
• Experience in electrical propulsion system development.
• Experience of leading people.
• Experience from commercial vehicles is meritorious.
• Understanding the vehicle development process.
• Knowledgeable in system design
As a person we believe that you have a can-do attitude and a result-oriented mindset, which will help you to take on challenging work assignments in a successful way. You can easily make decisions based upon facts and engineering judgement. In addition to this you are excellent in change management and have a solid track record of going from idea to implementation. Most of all you are a team player, and your strong leadership, collaboration, communication, and people skills will be of great value for us. Ersättning
