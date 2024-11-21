Group Manager Data Logging for Autonomous Vehicles
2024-11-21
What we do
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Are you looking for a challenge that combines state of the art technology and leadership?
At the Department of Autonomous Systems, we are developing transport solutions for the future. We are now looking for a first-line manager for the group ATS Logging, a part of the Autonomous Continuous Integration Platform section. The group ATS Logging contributes to our autonomous transport solutions by providing solutions to collect information from our vehicles. We work closely with the other development sites in the Traton group, in a global development flow.
Your Responsibilities
Your most important task will be to provide the prerequisites needed for your employees to be successful in their job, every day. You will be supporting and strengthening the data logging team, as they carry out their work within our agile development process.
The team works within the autonomous systems development flow and is responsible for a key enabler of our data-driven development process, the technology needed to collect data in the development and production vehicles and transfer it to our cloud-based development environment. Today this includes logging hardware and software in our autonomous vehicles, as well as hardware and software solutions for uploading logged data to the cloud, wherever such functionality is needed.
We work in a fast-changing environment and an important part of the job will be to, together with your team, define strategies for the area. To succeed you will need to build a strong network with both internal stakeholders and current and potential suppliers. Through the section management team, you will also take part in leading the section.
Your Profile
As a leader, you are a responsive and accessible team player that values collaboration. Together with your team, you drive the technical development forward. You grow with responsibility and have a holistic approach to challenges. You are passionate about your work and manage change sustainably. As this is a highly technical area you are curious to understand the domain challenges from an overall perspective.
You have leadership experience and an academic background that matches our domain, at least at a M.Sc. level. It is meritorious if you have experience in leading development teams in a related field.
The position is based in Södertälje, with possibilities of hybrid office and remote work.
For additional information
Please contact Per Sahlholm, Head of Autonomous Continuous Integration Platform, 08-553 891 29, per.sahlholm@scania.com
Your application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 8 December 2024. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
