Group Manager Battery Module Test Operation Electromobility
2025-04-02
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of making this change happen in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains. The function has a truly purpose-driven leadership and together we drive this transition based on cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art research within the Volvo Group. By joining us, you'll be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. We make our customers; the planet and our future generations win.
What you will do
The Battery Module Test Operation team is responsible for executing battery module testing for new and existing module technologies. The team consists of 6 dedicated engineers working with test set-up, scripting, testing, analyzing and developing new methods to assess module performance in a rapidly changing technology at the core of transport electrification.
The Group Manager for Battery Module Test Operation is a challenging position where your ability to understand testing, battery technology and people will come to good use. To succeed in this role, you will have to network and drive collaboration across Electromobility and together with our labs and partners.
As a manager you are expected to build a strong and purpose-driven team with a solid understanding of verification methods. You will be working to secure project deliveries according to plan, manage stakeholder expectations, continuously work to improve our processes and deliverables and take balanced action often without knowing the full picture.
Who are you
We believe that you are an experienced and reliable leader who inspires teams and delivers high-quality results on time. With a strong customer and safety orientation and a proven ability to build high-performing teams, you will play a vital role in driving our success.
As a mentor and coach, your empathetic and integrity-driven leadership fosters trust and collaboration. You bring a can-do attitude, structured mindset, and expertise in change management to implement processes and drive continuous improvement.
In our dynamic growth phase, you will be instrumental in shaping the organization and defining future test strategies.
Requirements for this role:
* University degree in Electrical Engineering, Data science, Physics or Chemistry
* Minimum 8-10 years of experience form working with development or test
* Experience from leading organizations with complex tasks and coaching empowered teams
* Development or test of batteries (hi/low voltage), electrical driveline and/or power electronics (Battery Cell, Module or components).
* Driver's license (B-level)
Electrical Safety experience is essential, with added merits for automotive experience, experience of battery module testing, experience of developing requirements and derive test-methods and handling stakeholder relations.
Additional advantages include Hardware-in-the loop knowledge and phyton/C++ experience.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
