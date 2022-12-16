Group Manager - Energy Storage System (ESS) Platform
Who are we?
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. Electromobility is the global development center within the Volvo Group for electric drivelines. We develop zero emission propulsion systems making a difference for the customers. Come and join Volvo Group and help leave society in good shape for the next generation. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team.
What do we do?
Electromobility is one of the main development areas within Volvo Group and was created to be in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable tomorrow. We are responsible for the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. We develop and drive the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks & Buses as well as creating opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group. Electromobility is a growing agile driven organization in place to shape the future! The importance of electromobility is growing every day and a key component within the electrified powertrain is the Energy Storage System (ESS).
At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS, from advanced engineering, throughout product development into the maintenance phase.
What will you do?
As Group Manager - ESS Platform, you will be a key player to define and maintain the global battery portfolio for Volvo group. You will work in close cooperation with a variety of stakeholders and solution providers, to ensure that our HV battery portfolio meets the wide range of customer needs at the expected profitability level. You will be responsible to lead experts managing battery requirements and attributes on system level. Collaborating with expert teams on sub-system and component level you will ensure that our products meet all necessary requirements. You will also lead a team to consolidate and optimize our generic ESS verification and validation plan.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who has previously worked within complex technology projects and the commercial vehicle industry or within Electromobility Tech area. As a person you have demonstrated technical leadership and can easily create a productive and prosperous team.
You are courageous, able to negotiate, excellent in communication and can manage a wide range of stakeholders effectively. You are a person with excellent communication and negotiation skills. You are results-oriented and want to challenge the current normal.
Additionally, you must be fluent in both speaking and writing English.
Relevant Experience:
To succeed in this role as a Group manager, we believe that you have the following background:
MSc. Engineering, In Electrical, Electronics or Mechatronics.
8-10 years of experience in product development.
5-7 years of experience in automotive high voltage battery development.
Solid competence within batteries including architectures, sub-systems, cost drivers and validation plans
Expertise in battery requirement management including process, tools and way of working.
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
