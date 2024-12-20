Group Manager - Cab Climate SW
2024-12-20
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
We are Thermal Management Team
Thermal Management is a department within Vehicle Technology responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized cab climate and vehicle cooling & heating systems for all types of propulsion installations to all truck brands within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for leading the work with strategies and advanced engineering globally. We are located at Gothenburg & Bangalore and we have close cooperation with the sites in Greensboro and Lyon. Join the Thermal Management Sub Stream, within the Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management department. Embark on the journey to develop the future Volvo Group Thermal Management systems and functions.
Who are we looking for?
Can you see yourself responsible for identifying customer needs and prioritizing development activities? Can you play an important role in guiding and coaching an excellent team to deliver our future Cab climate platform products? Then, join the Thermal Management Sub Stream within the Vehicle Motion and Thermal Management organization.
As a Group manager in this position, you will be a leader in an organization dedicated to technology, people, and performance, where customer satisfaction is our ultimate performance measurement.
As an individual, you possess an open multicultural mindset, an understanding of agile development and a goal-oriented approach. You drive cross-functional and global networks and have an inspiring leadership style. You find it truly rewarding to manage co-workers to perform their best in a successful working climate and manage team members with diverse styles and perspectives, taking product ownership and accountability of your area and deliveries, while being a team player. You embrace difficult challenges and support team members in finding smart solutions. Most of all, you handle change effectively by seeing the bigger picture.
To succeed in this role, we are looking for someone with the following qualifications and requirements:
* MSc/BSc in Electrical, Electronics, Physics or Software Engineering or equivalent relevant education
* Several years of leadership experience, including line management positions
* Several years of experience in product development within the automotive industry
* Several years of experience in development of complex systems (including HW and SW)
* Experience from developing embedded systems in the automotive industry with focus on application SW for control systems
* Understanding of embedded software development, verification, validation, configuration management and software release processes
* Experience in the field of Thermal Management engineering
* Good knowledge of Truck / Car complex systems and Thermal Management (ICE-BEV-Fuel cell drivelines, cab climate)
* Experience of working in a global environment with several sites and external partners
What's in it for you?
In this role as Group Manager, you will fulfill the following responsibilities:
* Drive the development of the cab climate SW in all phases of the product life cycle.
* Secure strategies and roadmaps for the technical area.
* Drive the team in innovation related to advanced engineering, patent, cost improvement and method development.
* Budget Management: Contribute to the TM budget by providing accurate inputs to Cab Climate section budgeting.
* As a part of the Cab Climate section leadership team drive section and TM sub-stream strategies.
* Plan and secure group strategies, deliveries, and quality inline to overall section level strategy.
* Process Implementation: Implement TM enablers and collaborate to ensure smooth flow between groups, securing effective cross-section working groups.
* Issue Resolution: Address roadblocks that have not been resolved at team member level.
* Workforce Planning: Plan and implement workforce strategies (internal/external) to meet capacity needs.
* Team Development: Foster the growth and development of your team members through an innovation culture and fun place to work.
