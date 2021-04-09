Group Legal Counsel - Oatly AB - Administratörsjobb i Malmö
Group Legal Counsel
Oatly AB / Administratörsjobb / Malmö
2021-04-09
An outstanding opportunity with possibilities to be part of shaping the legal function in a great company with great products!
Oatly was founded back in the 1990s and is based on Swedish research from Lund University. The company's patented enzyme technology copies nature's own process and turns fibre rich oats into nutritional liquid food that is perfectly designed for humans. Today, the Swedish company remains independent and dedicated to upgrading the lives of individuals and the general wellbeing of the planet through a line-up of original oat products. (http://www.oatly.com/) www.oatly.com (http://www.oatly.com)
THE OATLY WAY
Oatly is a company built on the idea of change. Our mission is to help people upgrade their everyday lives and the health of the planet by making tasteful oat-based food products accessible to a wider audience in a world-class manner. It's why we come to work every day. With head office in Malmö and production in Sweden, Netherlands and the US, our products are available in almost 30 countries across Europe, North America and Asia.
THE ROLE
We are now looking for a Group Legal Counsel with a broad range of knowledge and experience in corporate and commercial law. This position will report to the General Counsel and be part of a small (but growing!) legal team, with big possibilities to be part of shaping the legal function as we expand our business in the next years. Your mission will be to provide general legal counsel and support to the Group corporate functions and operations.
This means that you will:
Provide close support to the General Counsel and head office functions.
Assist in managing corporate governance and secretarial matters for the parent company and subsidiaries.
Advise the company on intellectual property matters, including the strategic management and defense of its patent and trademark portfolio
Support the business on contract negotiation, drafting and management.
Assign and manage work performed by outside counsel in a cost-effective manner.
Develop and manage corporate policies and procedures.
Provide support and leadership for legal department improvement projects.
Develop processes and procedures to improve legal support for the business units, including trainings and the development of templates to improve efficiency.
The position is placed in Malmö and may require some travel.
WHO YOU ARE
Besides having a roll-up-your-sleeves attitude and being a quick thinker, we believe that you are a person who is eager to solve problems and enjoy a collaborative environment of change and fast growth.
We also hope to see that you check the following boxes:
You have a law degree.
A minimum of 7 years as a licensed attorney, preferably with a mix of in-house and firm experience.
Experience from a global organization.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and verbal.
YOUR APPLICATION
We welcome people from all backgrounds who see sustainability and health as important values. If you have the curiosity, passion and collaborative spirit, work with us, and let's do this together! It will be fun! Promise!
Please apply for the position no later than 2021-04-05.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid full time
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-09
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-20
Företag
Oatly AB
Jobbnummer
5683205
