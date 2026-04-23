Group Learning & Development Director
AB Electrolux / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Put people at the heart of everything you do.
At Electrolux, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role
Your Mission
Enable a future-ready Electrolux by shaping and driving a unified global learning strategy that supports development of critical skills, strengthens leadership at all levels, and fosters a culture of accountability, consumer centricity and continuous improvement across the Group.
Lead the global Learning & Development Center of Excellence to define the vision, standards, and strategic learning portfolio. Champion learning as a strategic enabler of performance, engagement, and organizational transformation, through strong governance, innovation, and collaboration across regions.
Steer a high-performing central team to design world-class learning solutions, ensuring they are data-driven, scalable, inclusive, and aligned with business priorities and future skills needs.
What you'll do:
Lead and steer the Global L&D Center of Excellence (CoE).
Design and co-create the global L&D strategy in partnership with business, HR executives and the Talent Management team, making sure the business strategy is supported.
Design and own the global leadership development offering; shape future-ready leadership capability building, through owning and continuously improving the global leadership development initiatives and support leadership pipeline.
Own the Electrolux people culture & engagement agenda making sure we continue to grow and develop our people in alignment with our values and leadership behaviors.
Design & development global learning programs in close collaboration with the regional HR organizations and businesses. Oversee deployment in collaboration with regions balancing global scale and direction with regional nuances and requirements.
Maintain strong governance and operating model in the CoE.
Stakeholder alignment and business partnering on HR and business leadership level.
Manage digital learning ecosystems and platforms, LMS, LinkedIn Learning and reporting tools, continually keeping up to date with tech, innovation and market development.
Strong vendor management is required to form partnerships with suppliers in the areas of leadership development, content creation, and engagement.
Qualifications & Experience
Own - deep L&D expertise in various fields
Lead - min. 3 years people leader and proven strategic leadership experience
Analyze - translate complex data into useful information
Transform - strong change manager to design and implement new concepts related to learning, culture and capabilities
Manage projects - experience in global deployment and roll out of projects, processes and programs, including new system implementation and user adoption
Organize - set priorities and pace towards goal achievement
Communicate - Ability to present, influence and communicate, to all levels in the company
Where you'll be:
You will be based in Stockholm, our modern global Headquarter, with 1200+ colleagues on site. We work in a hybrid setup that gives everyone up to 20% flexibility to work remotely, while boosting creativity and collaboration through regular office presence.
Benefits highlights:
Stability of employment
Attractive additional benefits, such as free access to sports facilities, employee discounts, team and company events, onsite cafeteria
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career paths
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Electrolux Group
Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our group of leading appliance brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell household products in around 120 markets every year. In 2025, Electrolux Group had sales of SEK 131 billion and employed 39,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
9872863