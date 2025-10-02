Group Leader for the Electrical Power Systems group
The European Spallation Source (ESS) is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. Our goal is to become the brightest source of neutrons for science and technology and be operational by the end of this decade. A state-of-the-art suite of neutron scattering instruments will be made available to address a wide range of scientific fields in fundamental and materials science. Powered by the world's most advanced linear proton accelerator, ESS will enable cutting-edge research in materials science, energy, health, and the environment for decades to come.
Join us in shaping the future of science - from the ground up.
About the role:
As we continue our transition into Steady State Operations, ESS is now seeking an experienced and dynamic Group Leader to lead our Electrical Power Systems (EPS) Group. The EPS Group is part of our Accelerator Division and is responsible for the specialised power supplies and modulators supplying klystrons, tetrodes and the normal conducting magnets. The Group Leader will also support other groups in the Accelerator Division regarding other power supplies and auxiliaries - and will provide advice on all aspects of electrical engineering and power distribution.
Day-to-day, you will:
• Plan, organise, and oversee the work and assignments for the Group.
• Foster a collaborative environment which provides support, guidance, and development opportunities for staff members.
• Articulate a vision for the group and follow up with strategic guidance to ensure that everyone in the group can deliver at the highest possible level.
• Conduct the annual performance management and development process - including salary setting and negotiation - for your direct reporting team members.
• Deliver electrical engineering support to ensure assure high availability of accelerator components and subsystems.
• Provide expert advice on electrical engineering and power distribution for the accelerator including EMI related issues.
• Identify and implement effective solutions to safely perform the group's work.
• Support the Accelerator Division Management on the planning and execution of the sub-project.
• Perform maintenance and shutdown work for the accelerator.
• Plan and execute agreed support for other ESS sub-projects.
• Manage contracts for supporting functions.
This is a permanent, full-time position based on-site at the ESS campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
For this role, we are seeking an experienced, motivated leader with a technical and strategic mindset who can manage a diverse and multidisciplinary group whilst inspiring collaboration and high performance. Your expertise and experience in engineering within electrical systems, and technical project management make you highly suited to this role. Prior experience of line managing a team of engineers and technical experts will be a definite advantage should you wish to take on this new opportunity.
As the ideal candidate for this role, you need to have a higher university degree in electrical engineering or an equivalent education in combination with relevant experience. Experience from technical work performed at a large accelerator installation or infrastructure project would be a definite advantage.
Being a line manager involves being able to articulate a vision and a strategy for the group that you will lead. Therefore, prior experience of strategic planning and of developing psychologically safe workplaces is very important. You need the proven ability to create an environment where all team members can experience success.
We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we are looking for someone with the excellent communication and interpersonal skills that are vital for effective collaboration with a diverse group of scientists, engineers, and technical staff within a multidisciplinary team. The working language of ESS is English, but the ability to speak Swedish or another European language would be beneficial.
To apply:
A career at ESS gives you the opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science at a stunning, brand-new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe. We offer market competitive, individualised compensation which is differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements as well as monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-56928 in your application.
This role requires additional background screening processes and health and safety checks, which will be performed during the recruitment process.
For further information regarding the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Specialist Daniel Nordin Baker on daniel.nordin@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson on Mikael.Johansson@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu Ersättning
