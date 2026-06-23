Group Financial Controller
Qred Bank AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Qred Bank AB i Stockholm
At Qred, we're building the world's best bank for small businesses. Since launching 11 years ago, we've grown from startup to profitable fintech scale-up, now generating over 1 billion SEK in annual revenue, being profitable from the start and supporting 50,000+ entrepreneurs across Northern Europe. We combine smart technology, real time data, and human judgment to make financing simple, fast, and fair. With bold growth plans and strong momentum across multiple markets, we are now looking for a Group Financial Controller to drive our group consolidation and elevate our financial reporting processes, preparing our finance function for the next major phase of our international growth.
About the role
Step into a high-impact role where your hands-on expertise directly shapes our financial reporting. As our Group Financial Controller, you will be the driving force behind our end-to-end consolidation and group reporting processes. We are looking for a senior professional who thrives in an international environment, working closely with various parts of our operations to solve complex accounting matters and execute advanced group adjustments. In addition to this core accounting focus, you will play a key role in driving process improvements and taking our data-driven reporting to the next level.
Operating from our Stockholm office alongside the accounting team, you will guide stakeholders across our different markets, architect seamless financial data flows, and build scalable reporting processes. You will report directly to the Head of Financial Control.
Examples of key tasks:
Group consolidation & reporting:
Drive the hands-on execution of the monthly, quarterly, and annual group consolidation processes. This includes managing financial inflows from our international operations, performing eliminations, intercompany reconciliations and foreign currency translations.
Perform group adjustments and ensure compliance with IFRS and statutory requirements.
Support other parts of the organization with accounting, reporting, and systems-related questions.
Systems & data flows:
Administer, develop, and optimize the group's consolidation and reporting systems. Drive automation projects and participate in setting up integrations between consolidation software and reporting tools
Support design and oversee autonomous workflows, enabling software agents to handle routine daily tasks
Quality assurance & audit
Review, analyze, and follow up on the financial data reported by subsidiaries. Serve as one of the primary contacts for external auditors, ensuring compliance with accounting principles.
Maintain and strengthen internal controls, governance frameworks, and support regulatory reporting.
Tax & group projects
Be actively involved in corporate tax matters and structural tax planning
Support and participate in cross-domain projects
What we are looking for:
A university degree in finance, accounting, or a related discipline
Experience in group accounting, consolidation, and group reporting, +5 years
Technical knowledge of IFRS and practical experience applying it
Experience working with corporate tax
Experience working with BI tools and an understanding of financial data flows and system integrations
Interest in agentic AI transformation, automation and process optimization
Professional level in Excel
Excellent command of spoken and written Swedish and English
Meriting:
Good system understanding and previous experience participating in the implementation of a group consolidation system
Experience from the financial services sector or fintech
Experience working in Business Central and different consolidation systems
Traits we see as crucial in this position:
You have the ability to drive initiatives independently
You have high integrity, credibility, and self-motivation
Analytical mindset with the ability to understand correlations, identify deviations, and draw conclusions from data - not only produce numbers
Flexible and adaptable to changes in regulations, systems, and priorities
Ability to balance ongoing reporting tasks with continuous improvement work
One last thing
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Stockholm. Don't wait to send in your application, we are reviewing applications on a rolling basis. While the start date is flexible, the right candidate can join us immediately.
Qred celebrates diversity and does not discriminate based on ethnicity, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability status, or any other applicable characteristics protected by law.
#LI-Onsite Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7889239-2067366". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Qred Bank AB
(org.nr 559008-9800), https://jobs.qred.com
Malmskillnadsgatan 39 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9975882