Group Design Lead (GDL)_ Interior room
Edag Engineering Scandinavia AB / Formgivarjobb / Göteborg
2025-12-05
Are you interested in joining EDAG?
Have you worked as a Group Design Lead (GDL) within Interior room before?
Description
You will work as a project leader in a development team. The work is done in close collaboration with suppliers. As a GDL (group Design Lead) Interior room (IP, center console, Door panels, compartment trim, overhead systems, compartment luggage) your responsibility is to lead and align the cross-functional team to meet time, technique and cost targets within the project and be the link between internal and external stakeholders.
Main Responsibilities
• Leading the cross functional collaboration with internal and external stakeholders to achieve project deliveries and to secure alignment for technical, financial and time plans
• Follow plan to ensure that milestones and gate deliveries are fulfilled
• Reporting status, forecasts and risks related to the team deliveries to the relevant forums
• Cascading projects information and requests to the team, ensuring that pre-requisites are clear
• Ensure that the team deliveries are quality assured by using relevant processes and tools (included but not limited to e.g., TCE, CADBOM, VPC, TCPLM, PCT)
• Being responsible for correct status in all the Mechanical Integration phases and for correct material status, at the right cost, at the right time for pilot builds and production builds
• Initiating, communicating and assuring that corrective actions are carried out when issues occur.
Required Qualifications
* You've got a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering (or equal).
• You've led teams as a GDL (or project leader) in the area of interior room for at least +2 years
• You know your way around the tools and processes we use.
• You're fluent in both Swedish and English - speaking and writing.
• Experience in supplier management.
• Strong project management skills
