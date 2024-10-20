Group Category Manager Services
Svea Solar is on a mission to eliminate the world's reliance on fossil fuels through innovative solar power solutions and smart energy optimization services. To achieve this ambitious goal, we need to excel in every aspect of our operations, particularly in procurement, ensuring both financial sustainability and a positive climate impact. Which is why we are looking for our next Group Category Manager Services!
The role
As our next Group Category Manager Services, you'll play a crucial role in shaping our procurement strategy for services & indirect materials, and, initially, mainly within IT and subcontractors. Your expertise will help us optimize costs, streamline operations, and enhance our sustainability efforts. You'll work in a fast-paced, innovative environment where your contributions will have a direct impact on our mission to create a cleaner, greener world.
What You'll Do:
Manage procurement procedures. Such as sourcing, RFx, negotiations, contracting, renewals, QBRs, supplier on/offboarding, both at group-level and local-level within the assigned Services categories.
Together with relevant stakeholders and the Services Team, develop and implement the category strategy for existing or new products and/or services within the assigned categories.
Consolidate, build, and present, together with the relevant stakeholders, decision material regarding the operational, tactical, and strategic matters within the Services categories.
Manage the supplier portfolio within assigned categories, considering a wide variety of factors, such as vendor performance, quality, collaboration efficiency, sustainability, risks, and costs.
The Category Management Team for our Services consists of three people, with Mickaël Levert as the Team Lead, check out his LinkedIn here!
Are We a Match?
Svea Solar is value-driven company, which is why we believe it's important that your values correlate with ours. If you also have an academic degree in a relevant field, a few years of successful experience in purchasing indirect materials and excel in managing stakeholder relationships, we believe you are a good match! If you also have the following qualifications, you would be a great match:
Comfortable working with technology
Expertise in managing suppliers and negotiating prices and agreements.
Ability to work in a structured manner, identify opportunities shortcomings, challenge them and take action.
Experience working with international suppliers.
Fluency in English is essential; proficiency in Swedish is a strong plus.
Experience in the solar industry is a bonus, but not required. What matters most is a genuine interest in renewable energy and a passion for making a positive impact on our planet. We'll provide you with the support and knowledge you need to excel in our industry and manage the indirect materials our support functions use.
If you're ready to join a dynamic team dedicated to creating a sustainable future, apply now! We will start reviewing applications as soon as we receive them!
Background checkFor all final candidates, we conduct background checks through a criminal record register.
Read more about working at Svea Solar: https://careers.sveasolar.com/
