Group Category Manager - Industrial
2024-08-17
Let us describe the challenge we offer
If you read this, you probably want to be a part of the Polestar adventure!
We know that today, electricity is not always generated in a sustainable way - but it could be. Material, manufacturing, transportation, and the usage of cars are all areas that need improvement. We do not have all the answers today, but it is our mission to tackle the issues and consequently improve the way we will live tomorrow. To be the best, we need the best.
Is this the adventure you are looking for?
What you'll do
In Polestar's global Procurement team, you will have the responsibility of driving the work of securing short and long-term sourcing strategies, negotiate on different types of categories, contract and identify new suppliers/technologies, and develop existing supplier relationships .
As a Category Manager for Industrial you will have the responsibility to lead your team to collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to establish strategic relationships with our suppliers. In addition to coach the team to succeed in sustainable business relations, TCO and TVO -guidance and represent Procurement in new business development initiatives.
The main subcategories within Industrial are:
• Outbound logistics
• Inbound logistics
• Packaging materials
• Testing equipment, machines, tools
• MRO consumables, miscellaneous industrial supplies
We believe that work-life balance is important, and of course, welcome our employees to work flexible hours and from home a couple of days per week. We believe in empowerment.
This role will report to Head of Global Indirect Procurement and is located at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Your main tasks will include:
• Co create Career and Competence Development Plan with your Team and follow up the progress.
• Collaborate and be early involved with stakeholders to develop the supplier base to meet business needs
• Accountable for end-to-end deliveries of the category team including Strategy, Sourcing and contract negotiations
• Accountable for Category Business Plan for dedicated Commodities
• Coach your team for achieving sustainability goals, total cost of ownership (TCO), quality, on time delivery, and project objectives
• Participate in BRMs (Business Review Meetings) with key business partners and suppliers
• Good Knowledge of Polestar or Geely Manufacturing Plants
Who you are
To succeed in this role we believe that you have a good communication skills, an inclusive leadership style and a yes-can-do approach. You will also benefit from a smart and nimble mind-set and an efficient way of working to be able to perform.
• Strong networking skills in a global environment, to build professional relationship with multi-function team, havingcross company network with Geely and VCC preferred
• Experience working in Manufacturing Plant, understand supply chain operation from source, make to delivery; In-depth knowledge on sustainable supply chain
• A mature team player
• Positive and passionate - nothing is impossible mind-set
• Approx. 5 years+ procurement experience
• 3 years+ experience of developing and leading procurement team with direct reports, global team preferred
• University degree in engineering, business management or equivalent
• Familiar with global indirect material supply base
• Fluent in Chinese and English Speaking and Writing
Interested?
Great! We are looking forward to receiving your application as soon as possible. We will start the recruitment process immediately.
