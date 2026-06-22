Group Business Developer IRS
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Södertälje Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-22
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
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Global Business Developer IRS (incident reporting system)
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses and engines to offering complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility and eliminating waste – permeate everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
About the role
We are looking for a Global Business Developer IRS (Incident Reporting System) for the global TIA platform – Scania's common platform for incident and risk management within HSE (Health, Safety & Environment), Corporate Security and Fire.
The role combines strategic development with operational responsibility for governance, implementation, management, analysis and continuous improvement.
You will work in a global environment, ensuring that the system is used consistently and effectively across Scania while driving governance, system development and continuous improvement in line with Scania's objectives.
You will collaborate closely with business representatives and stakeholders such as subject matter experts within HSE, Corporate Security and Fire, as well as system users, IT and external partners. As part of the incident management structure, you will lead and coordinate global forums and networks.
Your main duties
Ensure global governance, standardization and effective use of the platform for incident reporting system across Scania.
Establish prerequisites and support data analysis, reporting needs, and business requirements to drive improvements and develop processes.
Act as Product Owner for the platform, managing requirements, priorities, and the development roadmap in collaboration with stakeholders, IT and external partners.
Lead the implementation in new organizations and support the rollout of new functionality, processes and system updates. Train local Coordinators and support them throughout the implementation journey.
Facilitate global forums, user networks and cross-functional collaboration to strengthen governance, user adoption and continuous improvement.
Ensure compliance with information security, privacy and documentation requirements, including relevant governance and risk management processes (e.g. DPI, IRAM).
Identify needed trainings and educate, guide and support users and Coordinators globally.
Ensure that TIA provides reliable and structured data that supports reporting, analytics, management reporting and sustainability reporting requirements, including CSRD-related needs.
Who are you?
We are looking for someone who has analytical and structured ability and thrives in a role with many interfaces in a global organization. You are communicative, self-motivated and have a strong drive to develop both systems and working methods.
You have experience of:
Business analysis, system administration or similar roles
Working in complex organizations with multiple stakeholders
Driving change, implementation, and development initiatives
Working in a structured way with governance and process development
Experience with the TIA system and work environment issues
Fluent in Swedish and English
We welcome applicants of all backgrounds – your unique experience and perspectives are valuable to us.
Who are we?
You will be part of a global HSE function working cross-functionally to shape the future of workplace health and safety at Scania. Together, we drive governance, develop data-driven ways of working, and create smart, sustainable solutions through close collaboration with internal and external partners.
We are an engaged and forward-thinking team that encourages ideas, innovation, and collaboration. Together, we create smart and sustainable solutions that make a real difference — for both people and the business.
Scania offers
We offer a dynamic and flexible workplace with hybrid work opportunities, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career development both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonus, flexible working hours and the possibility of a company car. Scania also organises events for employees and their families, and residents in Stockholm have direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV, and kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter to ensure an efficient and impartial recruitment process for all parties.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2026-07-02. Selection takes place continuously during the application period. Logic and personality tests may be used in our selection process and a background check may need to be completed for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9972906